In 2016, the Secret Plan movement modeled the impact of the UK MERS outbreak. health





The government conducted a campaign that modeled the impact of the coronavirus outbreak four years before the outbreak, but tried to keep it a secret.

A previously undisclosed exercise Alice participated in 2016 by officials from the UK Department of Public Health (PHE) and the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSC), predicting an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers) caused by the coronavirus.

This was one of 10 undisclosed pandemic planning movements in the five years prior to Covid-19, which are now made public under the Freedom of Information legislation. PHE previously declined to disclose training details, citing the need to protect national security.

A leading virologist says Exercise Alice could have been entirely related to the Covid response. The Covid response was shaped by the pandemic plan in its first week. Separately, when it comes to respiratory diseases, a senior government adviser explained that it was strange that the details of the training were not provided to the main advisory board.

When Health Secretary Matt Hancock released his report on Exercise Cygnus, a scenario for the 2016 flu epidemic in October, he told Congress: Exercise Cygnus considers other potential epidemics or steps you can take to prevent widespread transmission. It is not designed to identify .

Moosa Qureshi, a hospital consultant who got the information, said lawmakers should ask the health minister why he didn’t reveal to Congress that the government modeled several other epidemics, including the coronavirus.

Hancock faced cross-examination on Thursday by lawmakers who heard the allegations of former Prime Minister Dominic Cummings and that assurances that the epidemic plan was up-to-date were utterly empty.

Recently, in March, PHE refused to name the movement or disclose the details of the movement, but in May it was challenged by Qureshi to disclose the information.

Other movements included three cases of Ebola, four cases of influenza, two cases of Lhasa, an acute viral hemorrhagic disease, three cases of avian flu, and one case of radiation accidents.

Public health organizations are now being asked to publish reports of their movements and share them with experts.

I think it’s odd that if there’s too much exercise, the results weren’t presented to the Advisory Board. Professor Peter Openshaw, a respiratory physician and mucosal immunologist at Imperial College London, is a member of the government’s Nervtag Council, advising on emerging issues. And a new respiratory virus threat. I was surprised to see no results. Openness and disclosure have historically been associated with gains rather than losses.

Openshaw said a report on the walkthrough can be very useful. He said that Mers, like Covid, was caused by the coronavirus, but the extent to which it may have taught a lesson about the current pandemic will depend on what assumptions are made about case mortality, route and transmission rates, and rates and rates of diagnosis. of asymptomatic infection.

Dr David Matthews, a virology reader at the University of Bristol who studies the coronavirus, said the Mers movement would be entirely relevant to the Covid-19 response. If there was a MERS playbook, it should have been dusted off, he said. But who knew at PHE and how much was it shared between governments? The question is, what did you do with this when the epidemic started?

A 2018 NHS document has passing references to the MERS movement, which explains that it modeled a scenario similar to the 2015 outbreak in South Korea, where 35% of people needed intensive care and 38 died. Matthews said Mers is less transmitted and more lethal than Covid. But the practice may have thrown useful lessons into Covid preparation. This includes a lack of vaccines, and clinicians’ knowledge of medications and treatment options.

Qureshi said: The Mers movement should prepare for a virus that has a longer incubation period than the flu. They can survive much longer on contaminated surfaces than the flu, require a high level of protection for health care workers, and have not previously been vaccinated. second wave. This should have led from the influenza strategy to other strategies for PPE and isolation.

PHE referred implementation questions to DHSC, which sought comment.

