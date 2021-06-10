Biden Says US is Back, Urges Democracies to Unite | Joe biden





Joe Biden stressed the need for global democracies to unite when he arrived in the UK on his first trip abroad as US president.

Biden will meet Boris Johnson in Cornwall on Thursday ahead of the G7 summit and is expected to warn not to let the Brexit trade dispute jeopardize the Northern Ireland peace process.

The president will also seek to show that the United States is back as a serious international diplomatic force after the Donald Trump years, using the visit to Europe to strengthen transatlantic alliances.

Biden flew to the UK on Air Force One, landing at RAF Mildenhall US Air Force Base before heading to Cornwall for talks Thursday with Johnson and the G7 summit at Carbis Bay.

He told an audience of U.S. servicemen and military families at the base: We will make it clear that the United States is back and the world’s democracies unite to tackle the toughest challenges and issues that matter most. more for our future.

He called for international action to fight the climate crisis and end the Covid-19 pandemic.

This diplomacy is essential because no nation acting alone can meet all the challenges we face today because the world is changing, Biden said.

The United States is expected to purchase an additional 500 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to be shared through the global Covax alliance for a donation to 92 low-income countries and the African Union over the next year.

Ahead of talks with Johnson, Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned the president was very concerned about the problems caused by Brexit.

Sullivan said the president believed the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol was essential to ensure the protection of the Good Friday deal. Britain and the EU are trying to solve the problem of controls on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

The adviser told the BBC that the two sides must continue negotiations, adding: No matter how they proceed, it must fundamentally protect the gains of the Good Friday deal and not put it down. in danger.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave defiance coins as they prepare to leave RAF Mildenhall for Cornwall. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

This is the message President Biden will send when he is in Cornwall.

Sullivan declined to say whether a failure to alleviate Northern Ireland’s concerns could jeopardize a transatlantic trade deal, but added that our concern runs very deep on the Northern Ireland issue.

After landing at RAF Mildenhall and addressing the staff, Biden and his wife, Jill, departed for Cornwall.

Bidens’ trip to Europe also includes a NATO meeting and talks with Russian Vladimir Putin to let him know what I want him to know.

At the end of the summit, the President and the First Lady will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle.

