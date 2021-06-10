Women make up half of the new UK Board of Directors.





Women made up more than half of the new FTSE 350 board of directors last year as the company comes under pressure to improve the gender balance of top management.

However, about two-thirds of the seats were occupied by retired executives and executives with previous board experience. It has the highest percentage in Europe. It questioned the corporate world’s commitment to board diversity.

More than four-fifths of the roles were played by white people, while the rest were mostly Asian. Only 3% of new directors were black.

Headhunters Heidrick & Struggles say the UK board is making significant progress on gender diversity, but needs to go much further on racial and ethnic integration.

Because of the high percentage of retired executives, he added that they still rely on existing sources of board members rather than building a broader and more diverse network.

Heidrick & Struggles said nearly half of the 362 board seats in 2020 were the company’s Chief Executive Officer or Chief Financial Officer. The company found that more boards in other European countries were increasingly looking for active executives rather than retiring given their operational knowledge.

The UK has more women than men, with a female share 51% higher than the European Union average of 48%.

The government-backed Hampton Alexander review, which ended in February, pushed the board to appoint more female directors. By December 2020, more than one-third of their board positions had been met in FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies.

However, Heidrick & Struggles emphasized that many of the new appointments are for non-executive positions, with far fewer female top management positions.

recommendation

Kit Bingham, Partner at Heidrick & Struggles and Head of the UK Board of Directors, said: “Where more work is needed is the executive room.”

He said research has shown that boards face opposing pressures to hire seasoned and experienced board members while ensuring greater diversity with candidates outside the public sector.

The advent of virtual boards will allow more people with diverse skills to take on board roles outside of the UK, Bingham added. Heidrick & Struggles said the board will appoint even more directors outside of Europe in the next few years.

In a separate study published on Thursday, PwC found that the gender pay gap in the UK for companies reporting 2020/21 data continues to narrow, from an average of 14.3% in 2017-18 to 12.5% ​​in 2020-21. .

However, more than three-quarters of businesses have delayed reporting under the extension allowed by the government due to the impact of the pandemic.

