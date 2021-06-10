Asian stocks remain in range as investors look at US CPI





Asian stocks rose slightly, but held their recent trading range on Thursday as investors focused on U.S. inflation data and the risk of an upside surprise that could prompt the Federal Reserve to start scaling back its measures massive stimulus.

The largest MSCI Asia-Pacific equity index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was slightly higher at 700.6 points, but remained in the 698-712 point range it has traded in since closing. may.

Japanese Nikkei (.N225) and Australian benchmarks each rose 0.4%. Chinese stocks gained with the blue chip index (.CSI300) up 0.9%

Overnight, fixed income markets were the big drivers, with some analysts signaling a pullback in US stimulus efforts, while others suggested a likely wiping out of short positions ahead of the May CPI. Read more

Short positions in Treasuries were the highest since 2018, according to positioning data from JP Morgan last week.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield slipped to 1.4891% from 1.528% on Tuesday night. A fall below 1.47% would take yields to their lowest since March 4.

Some also believed that hedge funds may have shifted their bond allocation, due to lower volatility in the bond market recently, analysts said.

On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 (.SPX) moved closer to its all-time high set in May as major tech rallied along with healthcare stocks, but ended down 0, 1%. The Dow (.DJI) slipped 0.44% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 0.09%.

Markets look to the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting later today, where it will likely keep its policy stance unchanged and release updated macroeconomic projections for the euro area.

Also later in the world day, expectations are that the US CPI will accelerate 0.4% in May, bringing the annual pace to 3.4%, according to a Reuters poll.

“A big surprise on the rise in inflation could tip the discussion over to the Fed’s tapering sooner rather than later, although the majority would still seek substantial progress towards maximum employment before considering tapering,” wrote ANZ economists in a note.

So far however, “the market is adhering to the Fed’s view that the price hike is transient and the Fed will not change its policy stance at next week’s FOMC meeting,” they added. .

Analysts said the data would be critical for gold as a higher print and subsequent downside fears could reduce the luster of the yellow metal.

US gold futures fell 0.3% to $ 1,889.50 an ounce.

Oil prices have fallen after recovering in the previous session in hopes of increased demand from Western economies which are gradually reopening the doors of coronavirus closures.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents to 72 per barrel, while US crude futures were 27 cents lower to $ 69.69 per barrel.

Activity was muted in the currency market as the dollar was stable against the yen at 109.58.

The euro was a little weaker at $ 1.2169 ahead of the ECB meeting while the pound eased to $ 1.4100. The Aussie and the New Zealand dollar were also slightly lower.

This left the dollar index slightly firmer at 90.140.

