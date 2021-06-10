Solar eclipse 2021: a sight to see across the UK and Ireland | UK weather





Prospects of a partial eclipse will be somewhat ephemeral in certain parts of the UK due to overcast skies, forecasters said.

But, according to the Met Office, people in central and southeastern England will have an obvious magic to witness the sights. On Thursday morning, skygazers will see nearly one-third of the sun being obscured by the moon, known as an annular eclipse.

An annular eclipse occurs when the sun and moon exactly coincide with the earth, but the apparent size of the moon is less than the size of the sun. This makes the sun look like a very bright ring or ring in a phenomenon known as the ring of fire.

However, if the weather permits, observers in England and Ireland will see a crescent sun instead of a ring. This will be a partial eclipse. The Met Office said most areas are expected to remain dry, but parts of the UK will be cloudy.

‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse seen in Boxing Day video

Meteorological Agency spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: Thursday morning is likely to have a good break with sunny weather, but there will be more clouds than recently in the east, southeast and most of the south of the UK. Similar conditions are likely to occur in eastern and northeastern Scotland, all of which have the best viewing angles of the solar eclipse.

There will be clear spells in central and southeastern England. Most of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, western and southwestern parts of central Scotland will be covered by more clouds and may thin out during the day, but the visibility of the eclipse is likely to be somewhat ephemeral.

Many areas, especially the east, will be dry, while the west and highlands are more likely to see some rain and drizzle.

Astronomer Dr Emily Drabek-Maunder of the Royal Greenwich Observatory said the Ring of Fire would be visible from Russia, Greenland and northern Canada.

She said: An annular solar eclipse in the UK would be a partial eclipse. This means you can see the moon passing in front of a small fraction of the sun.

Drabek-Maunder said the phenomenon will begin at 10:08 a.m. on Thursday in the UK, with a maximum eclipse occurring at 11:13 a.m. when the moon will cover close to one-third of the sun. A partial solar eclipse ends at 12:22 PM.

Even if much of the solar disk is obscured, looking at the partially occluded sun without proper protection can cause serious and permanent damage to your eyes.

Drabek-Maunder said: A British eclipse can only be seen through certain technologies and optical aids. Do not look directly into the sun or use standard sunglasses. It can seriously harm your eyes.

It is also not wise to look at the sun through the binoculars, telescope, or telephoto lens of an SLR camera.

To observe the eclipse, she suggested using a simple pinhole projector, eclipse-watching glasses you can buy online, or a special solar filter that can be mounted on a telescope.

You can make a projector by drilling a small hole in the card. Direct the card to the sun so that the light shines through the hole on the piece of paper behind the card You can see the shape of the sun projected onto the paper, and you can see the moon change shape as it passes in front of the sun.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich also broadcasts the eclipse live on its website and YouTube channel.

