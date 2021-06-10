European markets await US inflation data





LONDON European stocks were mixed on Thursday morning as global markets brace for the latest inflation reading in the US

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flat line at the start of trading, with autos falling 1.4% while healthcare and tech stocks climbed 0.5%.

Global markets are mostly focused on US inflation data due Thursday, which could be crucial in shaping the Federal Reserve’s timetable to raise interest rates or cut its asset purchase program.

Asia-Pacific stocks edged up in Thursday’s trading and futures on major US stock indexes were mixed early in pre-market trading.

The Labor Department is expected to release its Consumer Price Index data at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the May CPI report to show prices up 4.7% year-on-year after the 4.2% increase in April.

The Federal Reserve has attempted to determine whether the higher price pressures are only temporary as the economy continues to rebound from the pandemic-induced recession.

For weeks, investors have been wondering whether a surge in inflation could prompt the Fed to slow the pace of its asset purchases or start signaling an interest rate hike. Still, some say these fears are premature and that the central bank will give markets enough time before taking action.

European investors are also gearing up for the next European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, with most expecting the central bank to keep its foot on the stimulus.

Many believe that the ECB will maintain its current course due to the uncertain economic outlook and to avoid an unwanted tightening of financial conditions.

Read more: European Central Bank should maintain stimulus measures despite inflation fears

At Thursday’s meeting, the ECB will also update its quarterly inflation and growth projections, alongside its traditional rate decision and press conference. The interest rate decision is announced at 12:45 p.m. London time.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday before the start of the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall which begins on Friday.

In terms of individual stock price developments, UK car trading service Auto Trader climbed 6% after a strong earnings report.

BT’s share price on the London Stock Exchange rose nearly 3% after French telecommunications company Altice announced it was taking a 12% stake in the company.

Enjoy this article? For exclusive stock picks, investing ideas, and CNBC’s global live streamSign up for CNBC ProStart your free trial now

– CNBC’s Thomas Franck and Annette Weisbach contributed to this market report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos