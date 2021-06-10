UK Covid Live News: Hancock says initial first lockdown means breaking scientific consensus. politics





Q: Was there any debate about whether people would accept the Asian-style test and trace preparation?

Hancock has been controversial, but always thought people would agree with these measures. If you’re willing to give your home office iris data so people can go through passport queues, you’ll want to share that data to save lives.

Hancock says China’s ‘lack of transparency’ has hindered Britain’s early response to Covid

Hancock said China’s lack of transparency was one of the factors hindering Britain’s early response. He says it should be right. He says:

As soon as we understand that China has problems in the future, making China more transparent about health information is absolutely critical for the world.

In a recent UK Public Health Report (pdf), Clark argues that only a small fraction of nursing home deaths are related to the discharge of infected patients from hospitals. He says the suggestion that only 1.2% of nursing home cases are related to this policy requires imagination because people have not been tested.

Hancock says data is the most useful.

And he says people are being tested when they have symptoms.

He says the figure is low, but that’s not to say that this case isn’t unimportant.

Q: Is it possible that there was a misunderstanding with the cabinet? When I said that people discharged from hospitals to nursing homes would be tested, people thought they would get up right away.

Hancock says he was making big decisions based on incomplete information at the time.

And he said the advice at the time was against asymptomatic testing of patients. (See 9:50 a.m.) He recently told the chief medical officer that he had confirmed this.

Q: Did the PM ever say that he was surprised to learn that people were discharged to a nursing home without being tested first?

Hancock says he can’t remember it.

Hancock says news reports in Spain burned my soul. It was a story about a nursing home that was abandoned by the staff and killed all its residents.

Every country is struggling with this problem, he says.

Hancock says his authority over the social welfare sector is ‘extremely limited’.

Greg Clark, Chairman of the Scientific Committee, goes next.

Q: Do you accept that it would have been better if we had been locked up sooner and had a better test capacity earlier?

Hancock says he agrees with the test. But he is a practical person. they didn’t have it. He says he started building one.

Q: You said you would put a protective ring around the nursing home. What does that mean?

Hancock says: Every death in a nursing home is a heavy burden on me and always will be.

He said he had put in the funds, provided PPE and prepared tests for his staff.

However, he says his authority over the social welfare sector as a health secretary is extremely limited.

The committee is primarily responsible, he says. He says he doesn’t even have complete data.

Update: Hancock said:

The most important word in a sentence is [throw a protective ring around care homes]. It was very difficult.

Every death in a sanatorium is heavy and always will be. We knew from the beginning that nursing homes would be a special risk, as the effects of the disease will have the greatest impact on the oldest people, starting in early January.

We put our money in. We made PPE as usable as possible. Set up guidance for nursing homes. Then, in July, when testing capabilities were secured, we conducted weekly tests for our employees.

Hancock believes that contact tracking works best when local and national services work together.

Hancock said there have been two significant changes to testing and tracking since February.

He says the quarantine payment scheme has been extended in the target area, so anyone earning less than 26,000 can get 500 if they need to self-isolate.

And the quarantine assurance service has been strengthened to identify more people who need to self-isolate.

Q: Wouldn’t it be better to insure loss of income?

Hancock says the problem with the idea is that it can play games (that is, people can cheat).

Health Commission Chair Jeremy Hunt initiates the second phase of the hearing. He starts testing and tries to track.

Q: Why didn’t testing and tracing prevent a second lock?

Matt Hancock says he wants this without a large test and trace program.

The testing and tracking capabilities they had were for small-scale outbreaks.

They needed someone with retail experience. No one is better than Dido Harding, he says.

He says that building an airplane in flight is more difficult than flying an airplane that has been built for a while.

Q: In October, Sage said that testing and tracking had minimal impact on transfers.

Hancock says that’s an evaluation of the past.

Q: Do you agree?

Hancock emphasizes that it is a Sages assessment. He said he thought testing and tracking had an impact.

The number of people waiting for hospital treatment in the UK has crossed 5 million for the first time, and the problem of long waits for NHS treatment is growing, report my colleagues Denis Campbell and Pamela Duncan.

Hunt demands a five-minute break because the first part of the hearing is over. There are three more to go.

At this rate, the entire session can last more than 5 hours.

Hancock said he regretted ‘very much’ for accepting the initial scientific consensus that asymptomatic transmission was unlikely.

Hancock said initially there was a global scientific consensus that the coronavirus does not spread asymptomatically.

But that’s not the case with Covid, he says.

He said he had asked officials to investigate this. At one time he was told that messages from China on this matter could be confusing due to translation issues.

He says he deeply regrets not ignoring the scientific advice he received in the first place.

Hunt said there was no agreement on this. There may have been mixed messages from scientists, but in January Sage said that asymptomatic transmission could occur.

Hancock’s overall clinical advice is that asymptomatic transmission is not a problem.

