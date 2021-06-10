American coronavirus: Surgeon general warns that unvaccinated people are threatened by a potentially more dangerous variant of Covid-19





“For those who are not vaccinated, they are increasingly at risk as more variants develop,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday, specifically citing B.1.617 .2, or Delta variant, first identified in India.

“The news about the Delta variant really shows why it’s so important for us to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said, adding that the variant is more transmissible and potentially more dangerous.

Concerns about the risk of variants ending a nationwide reopening are shared by many experts and health officials.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, noted in an interview with CNN that the UK had already been hit with variant B.1.1.7, or Alpha, before the infections Delta did become predominant.

“We don’t want to let happen in the US what is happening now in the UK, where a troublesome variant is essentially taking over as the dominant variant, which has made it very difficult in the UK,” a- he declared. Wednesday, adding that the Delta variant accounts for more than 6% of viruses sequenced in the United States.

While the United States has been “very successful” in vaccinating its people, said Fauci, “we cannot declare victory prematurely because there is still a substantial proportion of people who have not been vaccinated.”

Immunization rates across the country continue at an uneven pace. Recent CDC data shows eight states have fully immunized more than half of their residents: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont, which leads the country with nearly 60% fully vaccinated residents.

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming have the lowest vaccination rates in the country, according to CDC data. And authorities are urging citizens that the best way to stay ahead of the variants is to get vaccinated.

Murthy told CNN: “The good news is that when they looked at the Pfizer vaccine, they found it to be effective enough after two doses to protect even against the Delta variant.”

States look to the future

In another example of local optimism with improved Covid-19 numbers, around two dozen states have decided to cut their daily tracking of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University this week.

Many states have reduced to five updates each week, but others have fallen to three times or less. Florida, for example, has fallen to once a week.

Some health officials, however, are calling the move premature in the face of current vaccination rates, citing needed improvement in these areas before states can release the accelerator regarding Covid-19.

“As far as I know, we are still in a public health emergency as a country… This has not been downgraded yet,” Lori Tremmel Freeman, executive director of the National Association of Health Managers, told CNN. health of counties and cities. Wednesday.

“An ultimate goal is to get to the point where even those who are not vaccinated are at much lower risk – and no one that I know of has really landed on that number,” Freeman said of herd immunity.

This week, several states across the country also announced plans to further relax their Covid-19 protocols. South Carolina lifted an emergency order issued to the state, touting what Gov. Henry McMaster called the state’s “timid” approach to closures and restrictions.

“It is no longer necessary to have a state of emergency, although it is still necessary for us to be smart, to follow the rules, to follow the guidelines and to be very careful,” said McMaster. .

In New York, the state plans to lift “virtually all” restrictions related to the pandemic when 70% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said in a press release on Wednesday. The state is currently at 69.1%, the statement said.

Expiration of vaccines is a new concern

With the lag in vaccination rates, some states are reporting they have doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine that expire before they are used.

“There were state health officials sounding the alarm for months now that they would soon reach the point where supply exceeds demand in those states,” the medical analyst said on Wednesday. from CNN, Dr. Leana Wen.

The seven-day average of daily vaccines administered in the United States was over 1.12 million, a slight increase from early June but well below the peak average of 3.38 million shots per day reached on the 13th. April, according to data from the CDC on Wednesday.

For the Johnson & Johnson vaccines remaining in the United States, which only require a single dose when distributed and have a three-month shelf life at refrigerator temperature, the drop in demand means that the doses are no longer available. are no longer used and may expire soon.

Nearly 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – about half of the 21.4 million doses that have been delivered to states and other jurisdictions – have not been administered, according to CDC data. Vaccines against coronaviruses likely to expire represent 1-2% of vaccines distributed to states, a source close to the federal vaccination effort told CNN on Wednesday.

Dr Fauci said on Wednesday that the US Food & Drug Administration was studying “very, very carefully” whether to extend the shelf life or reallocate Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were due to expire.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Health event on Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson chief executive officer Alex Gorsky said the company is working to ensure its vaccines can be used and deployed effectively.

“We are working very hard, both federally and locally, to do everything possible to ensure that these vaccines can be used and deployed in the best possible way,” Gorsky said.

“The good news is that we have released a lot of vaccines to meet this initial increase in demand and now we are making sure that we get the best deployment and allocation possible and the delivery system becomes even more agile,” more flexible, not just here in the US States, between states, but indeed around the world, will be jobs that we must continue to stay focused on in the weeks and months to come, “he said. declared.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Adrienne Vogt, Deidre McPhillips, Jacqueline Howard, Jamiel Lynch, Laura Ly, Lauren del Valle, Nadia Kounang, Rebekah Riess and Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

