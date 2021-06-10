Altice bet with 2 billion BT stake in UK textiles





Telecommunications investor Altis, controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi, bought a 12.1% stake in BT for £2 billion, making it the largest shareholder of the British company.

The acquisition marked a return to dealmaking for the Luxembourg-based company, which has been downsized to reduce debt over the past two years. The investment in BT, made through a new UK holding company that spun off from Altice’s main division, marks the most daring move since Drahi acquired two US cable companies five years ago.

Altice has said it has no intention to bid on the UK telecommunications company Under the Acquisition Code, it means that no unsolicited takeover offer will be made and no seat on the Board of Directors will be made without the approval of BT management for a period of six months. .

BT’s stake building was, of course, a change for Drahi, whose previous acquisition strategy was to increase debt, eliminate costs, and sell assets to control undervalued telecom assets. His support for existing management and his long-term view of the company’s role in textile manufacturing, where the UK lags behind other markets, is a new approach.

Deutsche Telekom still remains a 12% shareholder of BT. That said, the UK company considers Europe’s largest incumbent telecommunications group and the sector’s most aggressive trading partner as its two largest shareholders.

Altice bought shares on the open market through the bank, including a £810m deal, but informed BT’s management on Wednesday that it had become the largest shareholder of the telecommunications company.

The move questioned Drahi’s strategy to create value over the long term, but those with direct knowledge of the situation said the bid was unlikely to succeed. “A full-scale takeover (by BT or Openreach) is likely to face political opposition given the strategic importance of the network,” said Jefferies analyst Jerry Dellis.

BT’s stock has risen 90% since hitting an 11-year low last summer and is up 5% last week. After the Altice stake went public on Thursday, it rose 1% to £1.87.

The recent share price rise has been a series of positive for BT, including the move by regulator Ofcom to ease the regulatory burden on companies investing in textile upgrades and the government’s decision to introduce tax cuts on the company’s capital investments. driven by events. hand.

Drahi, who owns auction house Sotheby’s, said BT thinks it’s best to leverage its heavy investment to upgrade its UK’s broadband network to full-fiber, which isn’t reflected in the stock price.

“BT has a significant opportunity to upgrade and expand its entire fiber optic broadband network to deliver significant benefits to millions of households across the UK,” said Drahi. “We fully support management’s strategy to deliver this opportunity.”

BT chief executive Philip Jansen has argued that the company needs long-term investors because it is embarking on an expensive network upgrade. Since he joined private equity-backed payments business Worldpay in 2019, the telco has negotiated with infrastructure and sovereign wealth funds over a £15 billion network upgrade plan, attracting funding partners to bring more textiles to rural areas. considered doing it.

Jansen said: “The investment of this scale by a prominent industry leader is a sign of great confidence in BT’s bold plans to become the UK market leader in the next generation of digital connectivity. I have already spoken to Patrick to welcome him and I look forward to continued engagement and discussion.”

Altice’s investment also stems from BT’s search for a chair to replace Jan du Plessis, who is due to step down in the summer after boardroom fraca.

Altice went public last year after claiming that Amsterdam’s stock was undervalued. It has been part of an effort to strengthen a huge empire that includes France, Portugal, Israel, the United States and the Dominican Republic after a series of cost-cutting moves and asset disposals in recent years. We also split our US business into separate companies. The BT move follows last year’s failed attempt to acquire Canadian cable company Cogeco for $7.8 billion.

