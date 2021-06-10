COVID-19: UK and US task forces drop resumption of transatlantic travel ‘as a priority’ | UK News





The UK and the US are forming a working group to review the resumption of flights between the two countries, the minister said.

Trade Secretary Greg Hands told Sky News that US President Boris Johnson and Joe Biden will launch a project on Thursday that will “seek ways to resume transatlantic travel between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Mr Hands added that he believes flights between the two G7 countries should resume “in priority” because of “a significant relationship”.

Image: Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured) and US President Joe Biden are set to launch a project on how transatlantic travel could resume on Thursday.

The UK Foreign Office currently advises against all travel except those essential to travel across the United States due to the coronavirus risk.

The United States remains on the British government’s amber list. This means that people traveling to and from the United States must self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

Most passengers from the UK are currently banned from traveling to the US, which has been in effect since the presidential decree was introduced in March.

On Monday, the boss of the airline operating between the UK and the US and London Heathrow airport called for a “passage” for transatlantic travel.

They said it was “essential” to ensure economic recovery in the aviation and travel sector.

Hands said they agreed it was important for travel between the two countries to resume.

Image: On Monday, the airline’s boss and London’s Heathrow Airport called for a ‘corridor’ of transatlantic travel.

“We’re launching a US and UK working group together,” he told Sky News.

“This is one of the agreements that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden are starting today. Let’s see how we can resume transatlantic travel between the US and the UK.

“A working group will be formed and we are looking at it as a matter of priority. This is a very important relationship not only for travelers, families and tourists, but also for investors.

“In this country, every day in this country, one million people work for American companies. In the United States, over one million people work for British companies.

“In terms of travel between the two countries, it is very important to re-establish transatlantic relations.”

The UK has introduced a traffic light system for international travel based on the COVID situation in several countries.

Growing Threat of Indian Variant

The system was introduced on May 17th and has been reviewed every three weeks.

The first review, June 3, downgraded Portugal to an amber list, suspecting getaway plans for some vacationers and forcing those already there to shorten trips and rush through quarantine deadlines.

The green list consists of Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, as well as several small remote islands that are British Overseas Territories.

However, entry to Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and the Faroe Islands is strictly restricted.

People returning from countries on this list do not need to be quarantined, but should be tested for COVID-19 two days after arriving in the UK.

