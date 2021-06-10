UK government builds growth pipeline for Nigerian tech SMEs





Designed to empower early-stage Nigerian startups to tackle the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK government launched the iNOVO Accelerator program in January through the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub. This program is for ten early stage startups building innovative solutions to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19 in Nigeria’s education, agriculture and health sectors.

Selected through partnerships with StartupBootcamp Afritech and Ventures Platform as startup partners, this three-month virtual program offers top 10 startups the opportunity to receive competency-building, startup training, mentoring and scaling support, and learning products and business models. provided. fast.

EdTech, AgriTech, and HealthTech’s top 10 startups validate their solutions through pilot and proof-of-concept agreements, and use their newly discovered insights to quickly transform and scale. All of this has been done with the help of dedicated entrepreneurs, mentors, investors and industry experts. To wrap up the program, the startup also had the opportunity to present in front of an audience of investors, businesses and government partners at a virtual demo day event.

The program’s second strategy was to provide a great learning experience to selected startups who were unable to participate in the program. Of the total 750 applications received, the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub has sponsored 100 startups from the received application pool to gain lifetime access to the Accelerator Squared platform, where they provide the insights and modules they need. Build products and companies to expand their reach.

Founders were impressed by the Accelerator Squared platform, an interactive playbook that offers more than a dozen graduation modules to help them progress through every step of their entrepreneurial journey. It is a valuable asset to help you fine-tune your business model.

Lamide Johnson, interim national director of the UK Nigeria Tech Hub, said:

What this program has had astonishing impact on participating startups is that it proves that more interventions like this are needed to provide room for innovation to tackle the tough challenges facing Nigeria. The information, networks and support needed for early stage startups building innovative solutions.

With this program, we easily recognized the need to support early stage startups looking to expand their impact and provide more springboards.

Speaking of their program experience, some of the top 10 startups provided amazing feedback on how the iNOVO Accelerator program has impacted startups.

Schoola Abdul Bature’s CEO said:

It’s been an incredible 3 months of hard work With the help of StartupBootcamp AfriTech and the Ventures Platform, a gamified learning solution for secondary and primary schools has been able to attract the attention of corporate partners and key stakeholders, which has led to a partnership with the Turkish International University in Nigeria and onboarding another 25 people. partner.

Adding to that, Damilola Olaopa, CEO of food loan service startup Foodbank.ng, said the program allowed his team to take advantage of the partnership that was created to get the support they needed. he said:

The partnerships we have established will help us rapidly scale our operations. Our partnership with First Bank reduces our exposure to risk as the bank is responsible for funding, credit rating, loan collection and reconciliation. This will not only help us scale our operations quickly, but will also bring more returns to the bank and us.

During this program, cloud-based hospital management startup Medipal has secured two major partnerships with renowned Insurtech Company Curacel (a graduate of Startupbootcamp Afritech) and African financial giant eTranzact. The number of Medipals clients has grown and has been named Lagos’ #1 Electronic Medical Records Company by the Nigerian Association of General and Private Healthcare Workers, a hospital management agency.

More Info UK Tech Hub Nigeria: An initiative by the UK Government’s Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) to support the growth of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. The UK-Nigerian tech hub will promote the local digital economy, support inclusive and sustainable economic growth and jobs, build advanced digital skills, and create innovative partnerships between the Nigerian tech sector and international businesses to unintentionally increase trade and investment. This increases productivity and growth. To learn more about the programs of the Hub Ventures Platform Hub, a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship across Africa, visit our Instagram page. To learn more about the Venture Platform Foundation, visit their website Startupbootcamp AfriTech: Launched in 2017 as the first company-backed Pan-African Startup Accelerator. Visit our website for more details.

