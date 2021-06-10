UK growth to hit a 72-year high; Capita in Tesco Mobile trading – Daily Business





Refresh the update page

Noon: Acquisition of Kitchens International

Timber Group James Donaldson & Sons acquired retail business KitchensInternational.

… more follow

8.15am: Market awaits data

Bluechip opened flat ahead of the G7 meeting and today’s US economic data. FTSE 100 traded two points higher at 7,083.13.

7am: Tesco Mobile and Capita contract

Capita said it will introduce the latest technology after renewing its customer care contract worth 57.6 million over three years with Tesco Mobile.

7am: Covid Vaccine Deal

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech are providing the US government with 500 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at a non-profit price to help end the pandemic.

full story here

6:00 AM: Amazon Probe

Competition watchers claimed they were planning an official competition investigation into the e-commerce company Amazon.com.

Competition and market authorities have been analyzing Amazon’s business for months, he added, and regulators are focusing on how online retailers use the data they collect on the platform.

12.01am: Strongest GDP growth since 1949

The UK is expected to grow 6.8% this year, with the strongest revenue since official records began in 1949, according to the British Chamber of Commerce.

After the third quarter, the economy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022, which is expected to grow 5.1% next year.

The BCC forecast assumes that the UK government’s roadmap is going as planned, moving away from lockdown restrictions. Another scenario would lead to corrections in the next forecast.

Pent-up consumer spending is expected to be a major driver of the economic recovery this year.

Business investment is expected to be strong over the next two years, driven by the reopening of the economy and the introduction of super deduction incentives.

However, in 2023, business investment is expected to slow sharply due to the end of super deduction incentives and higher corporate taxes.

Other key forecasts:

Exports to the EU are expected to decline by 12% in 2021, 1.4% in 2022 and 2.5% in 2023 The UK unemployment rate compared with the youth unemployment rate is 5.5%, 5.2% and 4.8% in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively % is expected. CPI inflation of 15.6%, 15.4% and 15.0% is expected to rise to 2.6% in Q3 2021, the highest rate since August 2018. As the current price pressure is at a temporary level, inflation is expected to decline. Back to the Bank of England Target 2% in Q2 2022 The official UK interest rate is expected to start rising to 0.25% in Q2 2023.

global market

Economic data released in the US and Europe will be the focus of traders as inflationary pressures continue to chase markets.

The FTSE 100 was expected to follow the Asian uptrend. Japans Nikkei rose 91 points and Hong Kongs Hang Seng rose 74 points (0.26%). The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.69%.

Wall Street was more optimistic than the consumer price figures. Dow Jones closed 152 points, down 0.44%. The S&P 500 fell 0.18% while the Nasdaq Composite was mostly flat.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos