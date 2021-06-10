Britain’s G7 Leaders: What’s Their Agenda? | G7





Leaders from the world’s seven most developed countries will meet this weekend in Cornwall to agree on a statement on how to repaint the post-COVID world, spaced almost 18 months apart, to pursue their own agenda and build new personal relationships.

1. Joe Biden has restored order, composure, and direction to America’s international alliance, but now must show what he will do with that goodwill.

Two self-imposed tests for Biden are to convince Europe that it is not a temporary setback and plan to prevent the 21st century from becoming the Chinese century. The overarching goal is to show that democracy delivers better outcomes.

He laid out a three-part plan for the United States to end vaccine apartheid, including distributing 80 million surplus vaccines, boosting domestic vaccine production, and diversifying vaccine production worldwide. He also supported the forced waiver of intellectual property rights for vaccines at the WTO, despite opposition from EU and World Bank president David Malpass. The EU considers legal battles over patents pointless.

Biden wants the G7 to develop Western alternatives to Chinese belt and road offerings as part of US plans to make the US more competitive with China. As a sign of the political climate in the United States, the Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill that would spend $25 trillion on R&D over five years to beat China in the race for technological supremacy.

2. With Trump gone, perhaps any capable chairman of this G7 could have brought his ailing body back to life. Luckily, the task passed to Boris Johnson.

If he achieves his goal at the summit, he will argue that it will show Britain retaining its role as a skillful problem solver. But by the end of next year, a global vaccination plan, new carbon finances, extra cash for girls’ education, minimum corporate taxes, and a clearer democratic alliance against dictatorship are being balanced. But words and actions need unity. So far no surplus vaccine has been distributed, UK aid budget cuts, ministers seeking financial services exemptions from corporate taxes, and foreign ministers spending pre-G7 summit weeks to visit Saudi Arabia.

3. Mercury, intelligent and restless Emmanuel Mark Long faces far-right threats in next year’s presidential election, and defeat will change Europe and democratic politics. Voting better than recently, he was at the Tour de France to reconnect with French citizens as Covid confinement ends. Not a fan of Johnson, he is very happy to spar with the UK on the rights of French fishermen or EU immigrants. He will try to take the lead in plans to accelerate the introduction of vaccines into Africa. France has already promised to send its surplus abroad. He urged Britain to speak to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Chikanuskaya at the summit.

4. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga became the position of internationalist activist Shinzo Abe, who resigned last September. Abeth Cabinet Secretary Suga will not change the pillars of Japanese foreign policy, including a free and open Indo-Pacific for seven years, but his interests appear to be more domestic than global. He will seek international support for an unpopular decision ahead of the Olympics. He will also want the Coast Guard to pledge to refute Chinese law that would allow the Coast Guard to fire at foreign ships in waters that China considers its territory.

Japan is a carbon bag marker. In October, Japan promised to cut its carbon footprint to zero by 2050, but it still relies on coal for nearly a third of its electricity, making it the world’s fifth-largest carbon dioxide emitter. After the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the country’s coal use increased with a total of 48 GW of coal power generation capacity installed.

5. German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the stage in the fall after attending the 15th G7 summit. She recognized the threat to the free order posed by Donald Trump and preserved the concept of the West. She values ​​deals with the United States through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline she supports, and says the United States will undermine Ukraine and strengthen Russia. As the threat of U.S. German sanctions on the pipeline is lifted, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Germany is now discussing how to protect Ukraine. The German Foreign Ministry strongly supports the US plan for EU-US cooperation on the supply of strategically important minerals and raw materials. Overall, she may be uneasy about the US investigation into authoritarian regimes.

Merkel took the commercially convenient view that trade and contact would bring about political change. Germany has fewer Covid cases and hopes Biden lifts travel restrictions.

6. As Merkels Leaves, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Will Soon Be G7’s Grand Old Man He will have a bilateral relationship with Biden at G7, discuss issues with Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou, and engage in a legal battle to fight the extradition of Indians from Canada to the United States over allegations of fraud. She protested the Trump administration’s political arrest, but China imprisoned two Canadians in retaliation. Canadians will certainly be freed if the US dumps the almost waterproof case.

Opposition parties have accused him of being too vulnerable to human rights violations by the Chinese. His minority administration is highly indebted and initially slow in the vaccine race, but appoints Chrystia Freeland as Treasury Secretary to provide global stabilization.

7. As promised in 2014, Mario Draghi, known as the savior of the euro collapse, has been Italian Prime Minister only since February. He is called to the flag to save Italy from Covid. No stranger to the summit as former Governor of the European Central Bank from 2011 to 2019 and the Central Bank of Italy from 2006 to 2011, he is said to be the only Italian who can call anyone in the world, even from an outside office. . His domestic mission is to seek growth and maintain the six-party coalition until there are elections scheduled for 2022. However, Italy is currently the G20 chairman and has a summit in Rome in October, and whatever the G7 agrees to, he should bring it to. wider forum.

