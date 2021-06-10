U.S. Supreme Court bans green cards for illegally entered temporary protected status holders





The United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday that temporary protected status, or TPS, does not provide a pathway to residence if holders have entered the country illegally.

The ruling stems from a case involving a man from El Salvador who entered the United States in 1997 without inspection or clearance from an immigration officer. It then received protection status under the program in 2001 when El Salvador was hit by a series of earthquakes.

The TPS allows people from countries affected by war or natural disasters to stay in the United States for a period of time. It also gives them the opportunity to work legally and avoid deportation.

Currently, only citizens of 12 countries are eligible for TPS.

Jesler Molina, director of the Venezuelan Alliance of Utah, said news of the decision raised concerns among the Venezuelan community, one of the countries that recently received a renewal for the program. Molina said there has been a lot of misinformation about how this affects the Venezuelan community.

We told our community that it doesn’t affect you at all because it’s something that was already there before you even applied, Molina said.

He said this, however, had a potential impact on other communities like Salvadorans or Haitians who have been participating in the program for longer.

Kendall Moriarty, an immigration attorney in western Jordan, said the court ruling changed nothing in Utah except for reaffirming the existing standard which does not recognize the TPS as the access route to the residence.

For us here in Utah, we were kind of like, yes, sure, it is, Moriarty said. But for others it will be for other jurisdictions, it will be a huge, huge policy change.

Moriarty said that prior to the SCOTUS decision, other courts fell to the other side of the issue, which meant they saw TPS as a way to gain permanent status. Molina said he and his organization hope the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 can offer TPS holders and other immigrants a path to citizenship.

