Illegal barracks raise new fears about Britain’s treatment of immigrants





Ali, an Iranian asylum seeker, said he is optimistic that he can “start from zero” in the UK, leaving behind all his old belongings when he leaves his homeland through the barbed wire around Napier Barracks near Folkestone.

But Ali, who had been standing near his old brick house for the past month, said his real problem wasn’t his real name and he couldn’t sleep. He was living in a cramped dormitory with 12 beds and was afraid of contracting the coronavirus.

“I can’t focus on anything,” Ali said. “You can’t sleep. You can’t do anything in your private life.”

Ali’s story and Napier Barracks’ story of other immigrants (a jumble of 19th-century low-rise buildings overlooking the English Channel in Kent) concerns a controversial site run by the Home Office, the British government department that handles immigration. sharpened.

The situation at the barracks was often clandestine and became an important battleground for the legitimacy of the department’s approach to handling cases of people arriving in England via small boat crossings of the waterways and seeking asylum protection.

Interest in the matter is likely to increase during the summer as better weather increases the number of people aboard small boats that hit a record 8,400 in 2020.

Last week, a high court ruled that the government had acted illegally by asylum seekers in Napier Barracks used in September last year.

The Interior Ministry explained that it had improved the site and was using barracks as there were no other options to house people claiming asylum due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, an account of the current situation calls into question these claims. In recent months, the department has been steadily replenishing its barracks by moving people from hotels or basic, low-quality apartments where asylum seekers typically reside.

The facility was vacated earlier this year after 197 of the then 400 people tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the latest official statistics, it accommodated 267 migrants on 4 June.

Residents are now provided with Covid-19 lateral flow tests twice weekly, while groups working with migrants are concerned that the camp’s repopulation could lead to new and serious outbreaks.

Napier Barracks’ situation has become an important battleground for the legitimacy of the government’s approach to handling asylum-seeker cases. © Gov.uk

Minnie Rahman, campaign director for the Joint Committee on Immigrant Welfare, said there were no “signs of improvement” in the barracks, despite signs of “posture” from the Interior Department.

“We know residents are still living in the 14-person dormitory, which is a direct violation of public health advice,” said Rahman. “We also know that sanitation in the camp is still poor.”

The department used the barracks as it proceeded with a proposal to substantially reduce the rights of asylum seekers under a new immigration plan proposal published in March.

The barracks experienced an outbreak of Covid-19 earlier this year, which forced authorities to vacate the facility. It has since been refilled. © Gareth Fuller/PA

Law firm Deighton Pierce Glynn, who brought a successful challenge last week, said the Ministry of Home Affairs has started taking action in response to the refusal to move vulnerable asylum seekers held in barracks. Vulnerable groups who have survived torture or human trafficking say the barracks’ prison-like atmosphere is particularly difficult.

“Despite certainty, home offices are still sending vulnerable people to Napier and the changes they make. Most of them are pretty superficial,” the company said.

In addition to overcrowding, one immigrant said he became a victim of a recent food poisoning outbreak, which a charity said affected 14 residents.

One young man said he had left Syria to avoid being forced into the army of President Bashar al-Assad: “I was very hungry, so I stopped eating for four or five days. Others had worse symptoms, he added.

Ali said it was moved to the location from the Crowne Plaza Hotel near London’s Heathrow Airport a month ago, a site that the Interior Department continues to use to house other refugees.

Ali and Syrian, one of four immigrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East around the camps, spoke to the Financial Times, describing overcrowded dormitories and insufficient toilet and washing facilities. Their accounts were backed up by the Jesuit Refugee Services, a charity that has access to the site.

Many of the migrants housed in Napier Barracks have been displaced from hotels and apartments typically used to house those who could become refugees. © Gareth Fuller/PA

The Interior Ministry noted increased testing and reduced capacity at the site, where barracks provided a “safe and secure place to stay” for asylum seekers during the pandemic and “strengthened” their response to the coronavirus.

“Our accommodation providers and subcontractors have improved the site and continue to do so,” the department said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs is facing other challenges over the treatment of migrants. The Kent County Legislature announced on Monday that it had taken the first steps to take legal action against the number of unaccompanied child asylum seekers seeking assistance.

The council said 242 unaccompanied asylum seekers arrived from Kent between January 1 and June 1 as asylum seekers, but only 52 were transferred to other authorities, leaving the county at an unsustainable burden.

The Kent County Legislature has taken the first step toward initiating legal action against the number of unaccompanied child asylum seekers seeking assistance. © Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Interior Ministry announced changes to address Kent’s concerns, including additional funding for a national transfer plan to move unaccompanied children between local authorities. The Kent County Legislature did not immediately say whether it was sufficiently satisfied with the changes to reverse the threat action.

The department is also issuing a letter to migrants arriving from mainland Europe stating that consideration of their asylum applications will be delayed while they are considering whether they can return to other countries. However, the UK currently has no agreements with other countries to facilitate these returns.

Although there is no obligation under international law for asylum seekers to apply for asylum in the first safest country, the Interior Ministry insists they should. They are said to have introduced checks if there are countries where they can get their asylum seekers back.

But critics say there are few signs that legal and other issues will prevent the Interior Department from pursuing what it considers a militant approach.

Maddie Harris, co-founder of the Humans for Rights Network, an organization that works with asylum seekers, highlighted a recent government document claiming that accepting asylum seekers in a “more tolerant” environment would undermine trust in the system.

“I think we are keen to keep this place open to other people seeking safety in the UK to create an image that shows that the way they are treated will be at a disadvantage.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos