The sounds that make us calmer





“I have the impression that we lose our identity, because by the time we went looking for it, everything will be gone. The idea of ​​what that would be like, without nightingales or cuckoos in the air in the places there where they should be, it’s kind of like every radio station in the country is silenced. It’s not just being denied a truly exquisite sound experience; it’s the health of the country itself. “

For Lee, the collaborative spirit of these forest shows represents joy, as well as hope: “We are in this time of incredible change, we are connecting with the community and all the things we need to do to bring about the change are actually things that make our lives happier and feel that sense of security and being collegial. Environmentalism has been around for decades and decades, but it is also the greatest social movement of our time. “

He credits social media for giving these issues a broader platform, but also essentially celebrates nature as an unstoppable and unpredictable force: “I would say working with human musicians is so much more uncertain and temperamental.” , he laughs. “The first week we had with the audience the nightingales were initially reserved; it was so cold and dry. You just have to let go and break free from that, which seems like a really healthy place, as a artist, who initiates such creative freedom. In fact, nature is so forgiving. “

There is something humiliating and uplifting about human unity with the sounds of nature; we are no longer pretended conquerors, but intrinsically linked to the life around us. Lee recalls witnessing a particularly memorable performance, between virtuoso cellist Abel Selaocoe and the surrounding nightingales: “Abel started playing, and the birds went crazy, chirping and tweeting so loud and in key and the same pace. it was too good to be true. “

As I chat with Lee, I can hear the sounds of nature around him: a morning breeze; sounds of birds, including croaking crows. I guess he’s still in the country, so I’m surprised he’s actually right outside his house in east London, but it makes sense when he remarks: “There’s a treasure at your doorstep. “

