Biden arrives with calls for Britain to settle Brexit lines in Northern Ireland | Brexit





A senior diplomat at the US embassy in London, backed by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, has directly warned British Brexit negotiator Lord Frost that not compromising border checks will escalate tensions in Northern Ireland.

A meeting between Frost and Yael Lampert, the U.S. investigator, who is now the top diplomat of the Americas in London, resulted in the U.S. urging Britain to negotiate a deal with the EU, according to British cabinet documents.

However, US officials have questioned whether the US has issued an official demarche to Britain. The US says its role is to call for compromise on all fronts.

Sullivan said in a briefing to Air Force One before Joe Biden landed in the UK on Wednesday evening that any action that would jeopardize or undermine the Good Friday agreement would not be welcomed by the US.

He declined to comment on whether this is what he thinks Boris Johnson is doing. The president made no threats or ultimatums. [he] It was evident in his firm belief in the Good Friday Agreement as a basis for peaceful coexistence in Northern Ireland. The contract must be protected.

A senior U.S. administration official spoke of the issue that Biden did not increase or direct participation in. As with other allies, we have candid diplomatic conversations. Jake Sullivan talked about these issues in an interview with the BBC, which covers the same topics we’ve been talking about privately.

While it could be argued that the UK is seeking a friendly agreement with the EU, and that position does not challenge the agreement, the mood in the US suggests that the Biden administration has a close interest in the details of the negotiations. Good Friday deal.

His affection for the Irish, where he was born, and his skepticism about the wisdom of Brexit were rarely disguised, but he always accepted the right to leave the EU in the UK. The UK government has pointed out that the US is ready to lure free trade agreements if the UK compromises on the legitimacy of border checks in Northern Ireland to protect the integrity of the single market.

The US warning came as a direct EU-British dialogue over Northern Ireland appeared on the verge of collapse. London said it was considering unilateral measures to not disrupt supplies from the UK to the region. The talks are designed to rework the Northern Ireland protocol to establish a post-Brexit trade border between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The European Commission’s vice-president, Maro efovi, described the relationship with the UK as a crossroads, as patience is becoming very thin.

EU chief warns of ‘crossroads’ in Brexit dispute over Northern Ireland footage

Fearing that the crisis surrounding Northern Ireland would escalate into a trade war, Frost said there was no breakthrough on the Brexit check, but no breakdown after a two-hour meeting with efovi in ​​London.

They will continue to work to find a solution before June 30, when the ban on chilled meat, including sausages and minced meat, will go into effect.

On Wednesday evening, Johnson insisted there was no crisis. I am very optimistic about this. I think it can be done easily, citing issues that were central to the Irish border negotiations two years ago. It was after Brexit, which closed the Irish border and protected trade within the UK.

Brexit: Solution to ‘Easy Executable’ Northern Ireland Protocol Row, Johnsonvideo





