Goldman Sachs Requests US Employees to Report Immunization Status Before Returning to Office





A pedestrian walks past 200 West Street, home to the headquarters of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., in New York City.

Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is forcing its U.S. employees to report if they’ve taken any of the Covid-19 vaccines, according to an internal memo sent this week.

Employees must notify the New York-based bank by noon Thursday of their status, according to the memo. Last month, Goldman told its employees they should be ready to return to their offices in the US and UK by June 14.

“Recording your immunization status allows us to plan a safer return to the office for all of our employees as we continue to adhere to local public health measures,” the memo reads. “As a result, it is mandatory that you submit your vaccination status on the Canopy app whether or not you are vaccinated.” Canopy is the bank’s internal portal for employee updates.

Although it is legal for companies to ask workers for their immunization status, they must keep this information confidential. Many employers have been reluctant to force staff to get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccines, relying instead on an honor system.

So far, disclosure of vaccine status has been voluntary at the investment bank, which has around 40,000 employees worldwide, according to the New York Times DealBook, which first reported on the note. Only workers who had not yet informed the bank of their status received the message, a bank spokesperson told CNBC.

Goldman employees are encouraged to display the date and mark of their vaccination but do not have to provide proof of inoculation, according to the Times.

“While we strongly encourage you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, we understand that the choice to be vaccinated is a personal choice,” the bank said in the note.

