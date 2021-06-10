Moray MSP challenges UK-Australia trade deal





Moray’s MSP argued that the Conservative government was “setting another sell-out in Scotland’s major industry”.

Richard Lochhead spoke today after 14 Scottish food and beverage industry leaders signed an open letter to British Trade Minister Liz Truss, raising concerns about a potential free trade agreement with Australia.

In the joint letter, the 14 signatories warned that the pace of deal negotiations was “too fast” and “denying opportunities for appropriate investigation and consultation.”

The letter continues: “Trade deals that do not prioritize upholding our standards of animal welfare and environmental protection will harm business, consumers and the UK’s reputation.”

In response, Lochhead said: “The warning is clear that if the Tory government proceeds with the proposed trade deal without scrutiny and due process, it will cause serious damage to farmers and food producers that are vital to the Morays economy.

“Brexit has already cost our economy billions of pounds and this trade deal will be another devastating blow to Morays farmers as protecting high animal welfare standards does not appear to be a priority for British ministers.

“Many local producers will be seriously concerned that they will not be able to compete if cheaper imports produced on a much lower standard are allowed into a tariff-free country.

“Agriculture and food production are integral parts of the Morays economy.

“Currently, local producers need government support.

“But Toriz is ignoring the industry as they negotiate this trade deal in private and once again prepare to sell our core industry.

“This joint letter from industry leaders should serve as an urgent wake-up call to the UK government.”

The 14 signatories of the joint letter are:

James Withers, Scottish Food & Beverage, Chief Executive Officer Scott Walker, NFU Scotland Chief Executive Officer Alan Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Quality Meat ScotlandJen Craig, Chairman, National Sheep Association ScotlandJimmy Buchan, Chief Executive Officer, Scottish Seafood Association Tim Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, SAOSPatrick Krause, Chief Executive Officer Scottish Crofting Federation, President of the Scottish Meat Wholesalers Association Alan McNaughton Director of the Scottish Meat Wholesalers Association Martin Reid Chief Executive Officer of the Scottish Wholesalers Association Colin Smith Scottish Auctioneer and Appraiser Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers Executive Director, Andy McGowan Executive Director, Scottish Pig Producer Shelagh Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, First MilkArchie Gibson, Executive Director, Agrico UK Would you like to respond to this article? If so, please click here to submit your comments and it may be published in print.





