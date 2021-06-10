France sends another smaller Statue of Liberty to the United States





A replica of the Statue of Liberty began a journey from Paris to New York this week, French officials said, sending another much smaller monument to freedom and a symbol of Franco-American friendship to the United States.

Measuring less than 10 feet tall, a 16th the size of its big sisters, the bronze statue was carefully hoisted from its place in a museum of inventions in Paris during a ceremony on Monday, according to a statement from the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts. The statue, which weighs nearly 1,000 pounds, had been on display at the museum, Muse des Arts et Métiers, for 10 years and will be placed in a plexiglass box specially designed for its nine-day trip across the Atlantic.

The smaller statue, based on the original 1878 plaster model by sculptor Frdric-Auguste Bartholdi, was installed just outside the entrance to the museum in 2011. This statue was cast using a 3D scan of another model in Paris, according to the press release. It will be on display at Ellis Island from July 1 to 5, opposite its big brother on Liberty Island. Then, it will be transferred to the residence of the French ambassadors in Washington, DC, where it will be on display from July 14, Valentine’s Day, until 2031.

There are more than 100 Statue of Liberty replicas around the world, according to the conservatory. More than 30 are in France, including a handful in Paris.

His arrival in New York, the conservatory said, aims to celebrate and underline the central value of Franco-American friendship: freedom. Officials also said the gesture was intended to pay tribute to those who fought for freedom and democracy on both sides of the Atlantic.

Similar ideas were behind the original 19th-century statue, designed by jurist Douard Ren Lefbvre de Laboulaye, a French abolitionist known in the United States for his Civil War-era pamphlets defending the cause of the ‘Union. A model of the 1870 statue depicted Lady Liberty holding broken chains in her left hand, a reference to emancipation.

The final model of the statue moved the broken chains under Lady Libertys’ feet, with a tablet that represented the rule of law placed in her hands instead.

The date of American independence, July 4, 1776, is inscribed on the tablet in Roman numerals. The sculptor, M. Bartholdi, based the design of the statues on the Roman goddess Libertas, who is usually depicted wearing a Phrygian cap, traditionally worn by freed Roman slaves.

During a trip to the United States, Mr. Bartholdi chose what was then Bedloes Island, renamed Liberty Island in 1956 because of its visibility to ships entering New York Harbor. The statues pieces were built in France in the 1870s, then assembled and exhibited in Paris from 1881 to 1884.

The smaller statue will have a much easier trip to the United States than its larger predecessor, which stands 151 feet tall atop a 154 foot tall pedestal. The 19th century statue had to be dismantled for shipment across the Atlantic, arriving in June 1885. Its pedestal was completed a year later and its parts reassembled around an iron frame. Finally, it opened with great fanfare on October 28, 1886 despite the bad weather.

The recent and enormous structures at the lower end of Manhattan Island, at a distance from which detail is lost and outlines and masses are only visible, make New York a perfect setting for the most spectacular water spectacle. lavish, The New York Times reported at the event.

About six years later, the government opened Ellis Island, the inspection site through which more than 12 million immigrants would pass in the decades to come. Emma Lazarus’ famous poem, The New Colossus, describing the statue welcoming the gathered masses yearning to breathe freely, was affixed to the statue’s pedestal in 1903.

The U.S. Embassy in France shared a video on Twitter this week of a crane lifting the statue into the air as workers below carefully held it with straps.

In a ceremony to mark the occasion, Liam Wasley, Acting Embassy Assistant, said, “This Atlantic crossing renews and strengthens our shared commitment to what we believe in, the foundations of our relationship.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos