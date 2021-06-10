General household items ban in all UK households from September





From September, general household items will be banned in all UK households.

This move was made as part of the UK’s climate change initiative.

Sales of halogen bulbs will be banned from September, with fluorescent replacements added, the Department of Energy confirmed.

Energy saving labels have also been upgraded to make it easier for customers to choose the most efficient option, saving the average annual household cost on utility bills.

The UK started phasing out high-energy halogen bulbs in 2018, and now around two-thirds of the bulbs sold in the UK are already LEDs.

But the new legislation means that retailers will no longer be able to sell them from September 1 in an effort to completely eliminate most of the regular household halogen bulbs in the UK.

LED bulbs typically last five times longer than conventional halogen bulbs and produce the same amount of light, but use up to 80% less power.

Anyone who has a halogen light bulb in their home doesn’t have to dispose of it by the deadline, but it cannot be replaced if it catches fire.

A bill submitted this month would also include removing fluorescent lamps from shelves starting in September 2023.

This includes the traditional fluorescent lighting commonly found in offices.

A new energy-efficiency label will be introduced on the box to help people switch, the Mirror reports.

The label simplifies the way energy efficiency is expressed as a new measure of AG by eliminating the A+, A++, or A+++ ratings.

In the new rating system, few bulbs are now classified as A, giving consumers the most environmentally friendly option.

Today’s plan also includes a ban on sales of light fixtures with non-replaceable fixed bulbs starting in September.

Installations like this account for 100,000 tons of electrical waste annually, out of a total of 1.5 million tons of electrical waste annually.

The government says the new regulations will prevent 1.26 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. That’s equivalent to removing more than half a million cars from British roads.

The measure would also save the average household 75% on annual energy costs, he said.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: Permanently abolishing old, inefficient halogen bulbs allows for a faster move to longer-lasting LED bulbs. This means less waste for the UK and a brighter and cleaner future.

By getting electrical appliances to use less energy while still maintaining performance, they’ve helped cut household bills and combat climate change.

Climate Change Minister Sir Martin Callanan said: Phase-out of halogen bulbs for longer-life, lower operating costs and lower-brightness LED replacements is another way to combat climate change.

Stephen Rouatt, CEO of Signify UK, which owns Philips lighting, said: The UK government welcomes the next step in the transition to more sustainable lighting products. The use of energy-efficient LED equivalents for larger-scale halogen and fluorescent lighting could significantly help the UK on its journey towards decarbonization, as well as lower consumers’ annual electricity bills.

Energy efficiency improvements are projected to reduce carbon emissions by 8 million tonnes in 2021 by reducing the amount of energy products consumed over their lifetime to the same level as removing all emissions from Birmingham and Leeds each year.

