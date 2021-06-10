Murdoch’s News UK, The Week Magazine Bid Review | business news





Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper empire is considering bids for The Week, a news and current affairs magazine.

Sky News has learned that News UK, publisher of The Sun and The Times, is one of several parties that have expressed interest in winning the weekly title for Dennis Publishing.

Industry insiders say News UK’s interest is in its infancy and will not necessarily translate into an official offer from The Week.

Going forward with the proposal would be a strategic change for News UK, which currently does not publish magazines other than those distributed as supplements to national newspapers.

Image: Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall. Figure: AP

News UK is a division of News Corp, a New York-listed media conglomerate led by Murdoch and his son Lachlan.

The UK-based division, which also publishes the Times Literary Supplement, also houses TalkSport and Virgin Radio broadcaster Wireless.

News UK is believed to be one of the potential strategic bidders for The Week, which Sky News unveiled for sale last weekend.

One of the UK’s best-selling news and current affairs magazines, The Week is part of Dennis Publishing, owned by Exponent Private Equity.

Investment bank Liontree Advisors is overseeing the auction.

The move to sell the title is followed by a period of declining print distribution for The Week, but is being offset by a surge in sales of The Week Junior, a current affairs title for younger readers.

The sales process is specific to Dennis Publishing’s flagship magazine and does not include any other brands in its portfolio including Fortean Times, Minecraft World, MoneyWeek and Viz.

The proposed sale comes three years after Exponent stopped competing with the Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) to acquire Dennis.

DMGT is not believed to be one of The Week’s current suitors.

Dennis was sold by founder Felix Dennis’ real estate executives in 2018, with proceeds distributed to The Heart of England Forest Charity, founded by the tree-loving tycoon.

Both Dennis and publishing rivals provided evidence that pressure on advertising revenues is increasing and that the print media group is being harmed as readers increasingly go online.

News UK declined to comment.

