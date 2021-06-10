US suspends J&J Covid-19 vaccine shipments as states face excess expiring doses





The U.S. government has halted new shipments of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, state and federal health officials say, one of several steps federal agencies have taken that could help clear a backlog unused doses before they expire.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped providing the single-dose vaccine to states, state and federal health officials said. The shutdown would be temporary, some of those officials said.

Health officials in Maryland, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Michigan, Illinois and other states said they were unable to order new supplies of J&J doses in recent past weeks. Some also said they had an adequate supply of vaccines.

It just hasn’t been included in our weekly allocations, from the federal government, which means it’s not available to order, said the Department of Health’s deputy commissioner. Oklahoma, Keith Reed.

The move comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has separately extended the shelf life of the J&J vaccine to 4 months, compared to three months when refrigerated, the drugmaker said Thursday.

It could not be determined why the federal government suspended shipments, but the policy change comes at a time when federal and state health officials are trying to use up doses of J&J that have been on the shelves for so long. that they expire.

Asked to comment on the government’s decision to limit vaccine availability to states, a spokesperson for J&J said, “We continue to work with the US government and health authorities to support the use of our vaccine, which continues to grow. play an important role, including among those who want to be fully immunized in one shot.

Just over half of the roughly 21 million doses of J&J distributed in the United States have been administered, a lower percentage than injections from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., according to the CDC.

Hospital and state officials said they had many doses of J&J expiring later this month, in part because of the U.S. decision in April to temporarily suspend administration of doses of J&J to assess risk of a rare blood clot.

The hiatus has forced states and suppliers to cancel large blocks of appointments that were never rescheduled and left a surplus in supply and, in some areas, increased hesitation over the safety of J&J vaccines. .

The J&J vaccine was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February after researchers found it effective in a large-scale trial to protect against symptomatic Covid-19.

While its effectiveness was slightly lower than that of the Pfizer and Moderna injections, public health officials and vaccine experts had high hopes for the role of the injections in the vaccination campaign, as it was only one. blow and required fewer cold chain restrictions.

J&J stores the frozen doses until they are shipped by the government, after which they are refrigerated. This is when the countdown begins for the expiration.

State health officials said they had not been able to order new doses of the J&J vaccine since mid-May. The CDC has restricted orders for the J&J vaccine, the federal health official said.

A spokeswoman for the Arkansas State Department of Health said she was told no doses were available to order due to problems with the manufacture of the vaccine.

Maryland last ordered doses of J&J several weeks ago and the government has since been advised by the government that the vaccine is not available, said Maryland Department of Health Assistant Secretary Bryan Mroz, in an interview. Federal officials said the J&J shot would be available again, but did not say when it would, he said.

We used our inventory in the state, Mr. Mroz. We certainly have more supply than demand.

Mr. Mroz said some doses will expire at the end of June and others in July and that the state is working to redistribute some to providers who request them.

A spokesperson for Maryland said Thursday the state would follow new FDA guidelines extending the shelf life of vaccines. We are focused on getting as many of the approximately 74,000 doses of J&J in as many arms as possible before they expire, in line with the FDA’s new shelf life guidelines, he said.

The extended expiration date is likely to help states and vendors who have sought advice from the federal government on what to do with expired doses.

—Thomas M. Burton and Julie Wernau contributed to this article.

—Thomas M. Burton and Julie Wernau contributed to this article.

