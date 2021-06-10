UK and US agree on new partnership to fight future epidemics and address health inequalities





The government confirms the launch of a new Epidemic Preparedness Center, where the UK is leading the way in developing a global early warning system to detect emerging epidemic threats. UKUS Joint Effort to Address Reaffirmed Health Inequity as Part of Level Up Agenda President Biden Announces First Official Visit to UK

To bolster their efforts, the UK and US governments have agreed to a new groundbreaking partnership between the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the US National Center for Epidemic Prediction and Outbreak Analysis run by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To combat global pandemics and new health threats

This partnership will help low- and middle-income countries accelerate recovery from COVID-19 worldwide and build early warning systems to detect disease by enhancing disease surveillance and genomic and variant sequencing capabilities worldwide. . There is no equivalent feature yet.

The promise to stop the spread of the deadly epidemic comes this week as G7 leaders meet to defeat COVID-19 and double their efforts to better recover. Through the UKUS partnership, we will work with global partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and charitable-funded organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to develop global capabilities for rapid genomic sequencing. This international approach to the epidemic of the future is based on the recent launch of a new global pandemic radar that identifies novel COVID-19 strains and tracks new diseases around the world.

As part of the partnership agreed by the two allies today, the new pathogen surveillance network will help detect disease before it spreads, saving lives and protecting health systems, while accelerating vaccine, treatment and testing development.

A new Center for Pandemic Preparedness (CPP) is established as part of the UKHSA to build the UK’s global leadership role in health care. CPP will be the world’s premier hub for all aspects of pandemic preparedness, starting with genomic surveillance of human and animal infections in collaboration with a range of scientific and academic partners that can be shared across the globe.

Heath and Social Services Secretary Matt Hancock said:

Our brilliant scientists have led the world in sequencing COVID-19 and have played a pivotal role as disease detectives who can quickly identify variants.

It is important for the world to have access to sophisticated surveillance and sequencing technologies from the UK and the US in order to retreat from this virus and prevent future disease progression.

Through this groundbreaking new partnership with our closest allies, we are sharing our expertise with the world. So we can unite together and take action to prevent the spread of future epidemics to keep people everywhere safe.

The launch follows a G7 health ministers meeting hosted in the UK last week, where key democratic authorities have agreed to a new international approach to addressing future health threats by working together to identify early warning signs of animals and the environment.

Today, the partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom includes a joint commitment to advance clinical trials of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics against infectious disease threats, which will advance the principles agreed upon in the G7.

As part of the UKHSA, CPP works with partners to monitor emerging and existing pathogens that have the potential to become outbreaks or communicable diseases. Further details on the structure and leadership of the CPP are scheduled as part of a plan to incorporate the expertise of the UK Public Health, NHS Testing and Tracking and Joint Biosecurity Center into the UKHSA.

UKHSA CEO Jenny Harries said:

Epidemic preparedness is a crucial part of our mission as the UK Health Security Agency, and this new partnership will prepare us to fight the fight against epidemics of the future.

Epidemics can spread rapidly across national borders, so it is essential to build a global pandemic response system that implements the same quality that protects us from future health threats and ensures that our expertise is shared with countries around the world.

The UKs NHS Race and Health Observatory, supported by NHS England and hosted by the NHS Confederation, was established to identify and address specific health problems faced by people of black and ethnic backgrounds. The NHS Observatory on Race and Health works to identify and address racial inequalities in health and healthcare by facilitating research, recommending health policies, and enabling long-term change. The UKHSA and the NHS Race and Health Observatory have a core commitment to sharing innovative research, practice and learning with communities and across borders.

We will build a partnership between the UK NHS Race and Health Observatory and the US CDC Office of Minority Health and Health Equity to strengthen our approach to reducing health inequality. The partnership between organizations will promote cooperation and share expertise to develop solutions to reduce health inequality in both countries.

Dr. Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Observatory for Race and Health, said:

Addressing health inequality is a global challenge that requires a sustained, cooperative and global response. Therefore, this twinning project is a great opportunity for the NHS Race and Health Observatory to build a mutually beneficial and strong collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in addressing our shared ambition to address health inequalities and disparities.

We look forward to collaborating with our partner institutions on this exciting and groundbreaking USUK institution-institutional relationship. It will provide an exchange framework for us to share, support and facilitate replicable best practices, expertise and actionable insights to address health inequalities in our country and promote equitable healthcare for all patients and communities.

The UK government will also work with Mount Sinai Health System, Texas Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai to share best practices, leverage new technologies and identify care delivery models that close health disparities.

The UKs New Variant Assessment Program is already helping countries discover new variants using UK genome sequencing technology, providing technical assistance and training scientists.

background information

The U.S. CDC’s Minority Office of Health and Equity Office is committed to advancing health equity and women’s health issues across the United States through CDC’s science and programs, and the U.S. CDC’s capacity to leverage a diverse workforce and engage stakeholders Aim to increase.

