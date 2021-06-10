UK and US strengthen security cooperation against emerging threats





The actions agreed today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden will help both countries respond to and stay ahead of the evolving threats of the 21st century.

The United Kingdom and the United States will use NATO as the basis for our collective defense to intensify our work to shape and secure the international order of the future.

The US and South Korea will work together to further strengthen and modernize NATO and increase joint funding. Alliances can then leverage the full range of military and non-military capabilities to counter existing and emerging threats, including attacks that test malicious cyber activity and attacks. resilience of our society.

The United States and Britain will continue to modernize and consolidate our military and strengthen bilateral cooperation on next-generation capabilities.

The unique interoperability of the UK and US forces is evidenced by the key role the US military plays in the UK’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG21). Nine ships, 32 aircraft, and 3,700 personnel deployed their first operations around the world in May for seven months at the Strike Group.

The integration of US destroyers and Marine Corps jets into CSG21 demonstrates our intention to further enhance interoperability between NATO allies as we jointly develop fifth-generation aircraft carrier strike capabilities.

Distribution symbolizes the way the United States and Britain work together to safeguard our shared values, maintain a rules-based international order, and address future threats.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

It’s no secret that the United States is our best friend and our most important defense partner. Combining the world’s largest defense budget with Europe’s largest defense budget, the US-British alliance is a defense against those who seek to undermine the rules-based international order.

An additional 24 billion British defense spending over the next four years means that we can modernize our military and free up resources to further integrate with our allies to meet future threats together.

As long-time partners, the UK and the US will continue to work extensively in diplomatic, defense, security, civil and scientific cooperation to ensure space is a safe and secure environment for all. The joint statement confirms that promise.

The UK and the US will step up security cooperation in areas where we can have a greater impact together, such as illicit finance and corruption issues. Fighting illicit finance and corruption is a transnational challenge that threatens our common security and prosperity and requires collective action and multilateral cooperation.

The two largest global financial centers, the UK and the US, are committed to leading the world in tackling illicit finance by strengthening transparency and financial integrity, protecting open societies and giving no shelter to corrupt and malicious actors. It is based on transatlantic efforts.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

A close security partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States is our most important relationship. Keeping citizens safe on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

By strengthening our security cooperation, together we can better combat terrorism, combat illicit finance, dismantle serious and organized criminal groups that operate across borders, and capture the most vulnerable people in society, including our children. You will be able to keep track of who you eat. .

The UK and the US are also working to continue their longstanding collaboration on counter-terrorism and other forms of serious crime, including child abuse, by strengthening partnerships to address the common threats our nation faces.

The Prime Minister and the President have agreed to combat terrorism in all its forms by working together to tackle terrorism online and strengthen international cooperation to combat racially, ethnically or ideologically motivated violent extremism and terrorism.

The two leaders also agreed to give law enforcement agencies legal access to communications content essential to the investigation and prosecution of serious crimes, including the entry into force of a world-leading quantum data access agreement. Because crime often crosses borders, the world’s first agreement with the United States is an important step forward in keeping the citizens of both countries safe and is the result of years of joint efforts between the British and American governments. It will be an important tool in the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of serious crimes.

Maintaining tightly controlled and lawful access to communication content is essential for the investigation and prosecution of serious crimes such as terrorism and child abuse. This is a top priority for both governments.

The two countries have agreed to work with technology companies to protect the safety of citizens while maintaining strict privacy standards.

