Zahid Quraishi confirmed as first Muslim US federal judge in US historyExBulletin





Zahid Quraishi has been confirmed as US District Judge for the District of New Jersey. Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images .

. Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

A son of Pakistani immigrants has just been confirmed as the first Muslim American federal judge in US history.

Zahid Quraishi was confirmed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by an 81-16 Senate vote on Thursday.

“This is a historic appointment as the first Muslim judge under Article 3 in history. He just has this long and very enviable record of public service,” Carl Tobias, law professor at NPR, told NPR. the University of Richmond.

Quraishi’s father, Nisar, immigrated to New York City from Pakistan in 1970. The elder Quraishi opened a medical practice and continued to see patients until his death from complications from coronavirus in April 2020.

He made two tours in Iraq

Quraishi, a graduate of Rutgers Law School, had an active legal profession, but gave up enlisting in the military after the 9/11 attacks, Tobias said.

He toured Iraq twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2006. In 2019, he was appointed U.S. Presiding Judge for the District of New Jersey, the first Asian American to sit on the federal state bench.

“I just think it’s amazing, I think it speaks to his really amazing public service,” Tobias said.

He is part of Biden’s diverse list of nominees

In March, Quraishi was among the first judicial appointments announced by President Biden. It was a diverse roster that included three African-American women selected for vacancies on the Circuit Court; the first female AAPI to serve on the United States District Court for the District of DC; and the first woman of color to serve as a federal judge for the District of Maryland.

“He is a role model for the exceptional contributions Pakistanis and American Muslims make to this country every day. We are grateful to President Biden for appointing him, and to members of the Senate for confirming him today,” said Dr Ijaz Ahmad, President. of the US Pakistan Public Affairs Committee.

Prior to Quraishi’s confirmation, Senator Cory Booker, DN.J., said voting it would reflect America’s ideal of religious freedom.

“It was such a sacrosanct ideal of principle that our founders enshrined it in the Constitution,” Booker said.

“Here we are generations and generations later and it will be a real breakthrough moment from a person who has shown their patriotism.”

