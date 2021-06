Jill Biden Gives ‘Love’ During UK Tour

UK CARBIS BAY Jill Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, are sending a message of love and blessing abroad.

When the first lady and the president met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife on Thursday, the first lady wore a black jacket with the word love painted in silver beads on the back. She wore the same jacket two years ago to kick off the Bidens presidential campaign.

She explained to reporters her fashion choices that she was bringing love from America.

This is a global conference, and we are trying to bring unity to the world. I think you need it right now. It is for people to feel a sense of unity in all countries and to feel hope after this year’s pandemic.

Biden is known for her outfit choices, often wearing bright pastels or eye-catching patterns for her outings on behalf of the Biden administration. She’s barely visible without kitten heels or stiletto boots, adding height to her petite frame.

And this isn’t the first time she’s sent a message directly with her clothes. During a campaign trip to Iowa late last year, Biden wore black skinny jeans with the word VOTE on each calf.

The Bidens jacket and trousers contrast with the last first lady who conveys a message with her clothes. Melania Trump wore a jacket called I Really Dont Care, Do U?. While visiting a detention center for migrant children in 2018. She wore a different jacket at the shelter.

The First Lady accompanies her husband on the British portion of her international travel. Shell participates in spousal activities at the Group of Seven summit and participates in several events focused on military veterans and their families. She joined Johnsons wife Carrie Johnson for tea on Thursday.

Bidens made his first overseas visit as president. He will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin while attending the G-7 and NATO summits in Brussels.

Biden said that her husband had been studying for weeks for a trip and joked that he was so prepared.

Joe likes foreign policy. This is his forte, she said.

Bidens will meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday. The first lady told reporters that it was an interesting part of our visit.

