COVID-19: UK reports more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases for two days in a row | UK News





UK government data shows the UK has reported more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

In the last 24 hours, 7,393 infections and 7 more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded.

That number compares with 7,540 cases and 6 deaths reported yesterday, and 5,274 cases and 18 deaths reported this time last week.

Wednesday had the highest number of daily infections in four months.

This comes after Health Minister Matt Hancock said the delta strain, first discovered in India, now accounts for 91% of cases in the UK.

Meanwhile, government data showed that 176,559 people received their first COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and 316,258 got their second jab.

The number of fully vaccinated people currently stands at 28,857,102, with 40,886,878 people receiving at least one jab.

The latest figures came on the day Hancock was questioned by the Health and Social Welfare Committee and the Science and Technology Committee.

Hancock told lawmakers last year that an early closure would go against scientific advice and revealed that a calculated “reasonable worst-case scenario” at the end of January 2020 predicted more than 800,000 deaths.

Health Minister Dominic Cummings, who alleged Hancock “should have been fired for at least 15 to 20 jobs, including lying,” was questioned two weeks later.

At a committee hearing, Hancock countered that the government had gotten better after the former adviser left at number 10.

Cummings argued that the health secretary’s allegation of putting “shields” around nursing homes in the early days of the pandemic was “complete nonsense.”

He told PM Hancock “categorically told the PM that people would be tested in March before returning to nursing homes.”

However, Hancock told the committee, “We decided to have a policy in place to ensure that people get tested when testing is available, and then build testing capacity to deliver it.”

Yesterday Boris Johnson said the UK would decide whether to enter Phase 4 of its roadmap for easing lockdowns on June 21, Boris Johnson said.

New figures from NHS England show that the number of people waiting for routine hospital care has crossed an all-time high of 5 million.

A total of 5.2 million people were waiting for treatment to begin at the end of April 2021, the highest number since records began in August 2007.

It has increased every month since May 2020, 3.83 million people.

