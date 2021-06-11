Three Percenters militia indicted in attack on United States Capitol





U.S. prosecutors have obtained an indictment of conspiracy against six Californian men associated with the right-wing Three Percent militia, the latest in a series of such charges stemming from the January 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The indictment against the men was released Wednesday by a District of Columbia grand jury and released Thursday. They face charges including conspiracy to obstruct formal proceedings, punishable by up to 20 years,

The Justice Department said in a press release that four of the six men “identify themselves as members of the Three Percenter militias,” but they all chatted over the Telegram app to coordinate their actions on January 6.

Two of the six men, Alan Hostetter and Russell Taylor, were seen a day before the riot with Roger Stone, a friend and adviser to Trump, during a protest outside the United States Supreme Court against the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Around 30 people – including members of two other right-wing groups, The Oath Keepers and The Proud Boys – have been charged with conspiracy, the most serious charges linked to the riot. These pending cases are the largest and most complex of some 500 cases brought by the Department of Justice since the attack.

The other men indicted in the indictment were Erik Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio “Tony” Martinez, Derek Kinnison and Ronald Mele.

Hostetter did not immediately respond to requests for comment and the names of defense attorneys for the other five men were not immediately available.

Founded in 2008, the Three Percenters is a loosely organized anti-government group named after the idea that only 3% of American settlers took up arms against the British in the 18th century American Revolution.

According to the indictment, Hostetter founded in 2020 a group called the American Phoenix Project which protested against restrictions on public gatherings imposed as a public health measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. This group has become a platform to advocate violence against government leaders, according to the indictment.

‘BEARS SPRAY, KNIVES’

As of December 2020, the six men hatched a plan using the Telegram encrypted messaging app to bring weapons to Washington and storm the Capitol, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said the men were selected on January 6 due to a December 19 Twitter post from Trump saying, “Big protest in Washington on January 6. Be there, it will be wild!”

Prosecutors said on December 29, Taylor told his accused co-conspirators on Telegram: “I personally want to be on the front steps and be one of the first to walk through the doors!”

The pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, interrupted Congressional official certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory, clashed with an overwhelmed police force, and invaded the House of Representatives and the Chambers of the United States. Senate. The violence left five people dead, including a police officer.

Trump pardoned Stone in December, overturning his conviction following a federal investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 US election. Stone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Four of the six men indicted in the indictment Warner, Martinez, Kinnison and Mele drove to Washington in a rented SUV, according to the court document.

Kinnison told the Telegram Group that they were driving rather than flying because they were bringing equipment, including “several bear bombs” and “knives.”

