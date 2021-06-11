The Mystery of the British Missing Workers





Robert Plummer BBC News Business Correspondent

Image Copyright Getty Images

As the UK economy emerges from the effects of the pandemic, various sectors are reporting staff shortages.

With the easing of lockdowns, employers have begun hiring. Jobs in the UK have reached their highest level since the pandemic began.

But surprisingly, the latest employment figures show that 1 in 20 people looking for a job can’t find one.

Hospitality, for example, is struggling to find employees, and there is a shortage of truck drivers as well. Several other sectors are facing similar challenges.

Where have all the workers gone?

In the words of Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade organization UKHospitality, the sector has “the wrong workers in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

image copyrightPA Mediaimage caption Staff in the hospitality industry often work long hours

Students and apprentices who often work part-time in hospitality are not at their normal educational venues because their studies have been disrupted by Covid. Other workers moved away from big cities to save money during the pandemic.

But, as Tony Wilson, director of the Employment Labs pointed out, the hospitality sector has a hard time retaining employees at the best time.

“The sector has very high turnover,” he told the BBC. “Every year, almost half of people change jobs. In many companies, we find people moving to other jobs.”

Even before the pandemic, Kate Shoesmith, vice president of Recruitment and Emfederation (REC), said there was a shortage of chefs.

But during the lockdown, many people have found other kinds of work and are reluctant to return to the “very brutal” culture of long hours and night shifts, she says.

“They have moved to other areas where they can work during the day, get adequate rest and spend more time with their families,” she says.

Is the worker shortage spreading?

There are signs that the retail sector is also feeling a pinch now.

In the early days of the pandemic, supermarkets and other essential stores were able to recruit employees who previously worked in restaurants and bars. Now there is more competition for those people’s labor.

Tamara Hill, employment policy adviser at the British Retail Consortium, said traditionally the shortage would have been filled by non-British workers.

“This tribe has been impacted by barriers within the UK’s new immigration regulations and limited apprenticeship levies that do not address the current shortage of skills,” she says.

Are some age groups more affected than others?

Young people have been particularly hard hit. REC’s Shoesmith said, “The percentage of young people facing unemployment is higher than in other age groups because they are inexperienced and employers avoid risks.”

Image caption Young workers still have higher unemployment rates than the general population.

Wilson of the IES said that 2.4 million young people with full-time education have stopped trying to quit their jobs at the same time, compared to 2.1 million a year ago.

But he added that many young people found more rewarding jobs during the pandemic. “A third of young people currently in high-skilled jobs were in mid- or low-skilled jobs a year ago.”

And younger workers are more wary of customer-facing roles than they used to be. “They don’t want to risk getting Covid. They haven’t been vaccinated.”

Are there other sectors that are particularly under pressure?

According to REC’s Ms Shoesmith, the transportation industry is suffering from a driver shortage. “People from Romania and Bulgaria were driving,” she told the BBC.

image copyrightGetty Images Image caption It’s hard to keep UK trucks moving as the economy opens up

They stayed in the UK after the Brexit referendum, but began to leave when the pandemic struck. “They don’t think it’s right for them to get a job in their home country or go back to England because of Brexit or the pandemic.”

Shoesmith estimates there is a shortage of 30,000 heavy goods vehicle drivers in the UK.

How about overseas workers in general?

This seems to be the case with many EU nationals who have worked in the UK and have returned home. According to UKHospitality’s Ms Nicholls, 1.3 million foreign workers left the UK during the pandemic.

“It’s a big part of the economy, and it affects the economy as a whole,” she says.

image copyright Reuters Image caption Warehouse workers are in high demand

But Wilson of the IES argues that this has more to do with Covid than Brexit.

“These quarantines are not accepting that many people who have the right to work here. If you’re in Spain or Poland, you’re not coming to the UK to get a job,” he says.

But he warned that international job search websites like Adzuna are experiencing a “massive collapse” in the number of foreign workers looking for work in the UK.

“There are serious problems in some industries right now, but in the long run, they could become chronic with Brexit,” he adds.

Other Factors Affecting the Labor Market

The government’s futile plans have helped millions of people keep their jobs. However, REC’s Ms Shoesmith says there are unintended consequences.

“With government support still on hold until the end of September, the risk is that people will be quiet and cannot go back if another lockdown occurs. We have to start over,” she says.

As a result, some people who approach job opportunities are reluctant to leave to take them, she says.

Xiaowei Xu, a senior research economist at the Institute of Finance, thinks the impact could be deeper.

“If the pandemic brings structural changes to the economy as demand for High Street decreases and demand for e-commerce increases, it could delay that change,” Xu said.

What else do we know about the long-term impact?

Wilson of IES believes that in the future, companies should pay more attention to how they recruit, train and treat their employees.

“When a company says ‘you can’t get an employee,’ they mean ‘you can’t get an experienced employee,’” he says.

But with unemployment still at 1.7 million, there is a “big pool of labor” that could hold these jobs, he adds.

This means accepting and educating inexperienced staff and providing more support to those with health conditions or responsible for caring for them.

“It’s not necessarily about salaries, it’s about offering better terms,” ​​he adds. “Employers haven’t had to do that in ten years.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos