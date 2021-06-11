US lifts some sanctions on Iran as nuclear talks stall





The Biden administration lifted sanctions on three former Iranian officials and several energy companies amid stalled nuclear talks, signaling Washington’s willingness to further ease economic pressure on Iran if the country changes course.

The US Treasury Department on Thursday repealed sanctions against former senior officials of the NationalIranian Oil Co. and several companies involved in the transportation and trade of petrochemicals. The administration described the measures as routine administrative actions, saying officials were removed from U.S. blacklists because they no longer held positions in sanctioned entities.

But officials familiar with the ongoing talks in Vienna over the future of the 2015 Iranian multilateral nuclear deal said the Biden administration had considered how it could give the negotiations momentum. Oil prices fell nearly 2% after the news broke but quickly regained losses, continuing to trade above $ 70 a barrel.

These actions demonstrate our commitment to lift the sanctions in the event of a change in the status or behavior of those sanctioned, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement accompanying the notice of action.

The actions came as US, Iranian, European and Chinese negotiators in Vienna prepare to begin a sixth round of talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the United States and five other world powers. Discussions are set to resume this weekend in Vienna, according to those involved in the negotiations.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday that the actions had absolutely no connection with the ongoing negotiations over the nuclear deal. A Treasury official also said: This is not a broader easing of sanctions on Iran’s oil sector.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US and EU officials have said significant differences remain between Washington and Tehran over how to restore the nuclear deal, including the extent of any potential sanctions relief.

Negotiations took place in Vienna. Photo: Lisa Leutner / Associated Press

Completed in 2015, the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action lifted international economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for temporary constraints on the country’s nuclear program.

In 2018, President Trump withdrew the United States from the deal, calling it unilateral and saying it was providing Iran with funding from Tehran for its military, weapons, and militant groups. elsewhere in the region.

In an effort to push Iran back to the negotiating table for a tougher deal, the Trump administration has reimposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran, hitting all major export sectors and helping to plunge the country into deep economic depression. .

Besides the oil and banking sectors, the sanctions also included the shipping, construction, automotive and metals industries and specifically targeted hundreds of Iranian officials, financial trusts and companies. They effectively froze most international business transactions with Iran, threatening US and foreign companies if they traded with Iran, including the purchase of Iranian oil, natural gas, or petrochemicals.

Iran has remained a party to the deal, even though it regularly exceeds many of its limits, including uranium enrichment. The country has always called on the United States to lift almost all sanctions from the start before bringing its nuclear activities back into line with the 2015 agreement. The other parties to the agreement, China, France, Germany , Russia and the United Kingdom, remain there.

The Vienna talks now appear very likely to overtake Iran’s June 18 presidential elections, which some Western officials saw as a target date to complete the talks because of their potential effect on Iran’s position.

U.S. officials have said they will be prepared to lift most sanctions on Iran’s oil, petrochemicals and shipping sectors as part of a deal to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal. Now, the United States has insisted on maintaining other counterterrorism sanctions, including against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a paramilitary group that retains significant influence over the government, economy and foreign policy. Iran. Indeed, on Thursday, even as it lifted some sanctions, the United States also imposed new ones against a group of men and businesses that U.S. officials say are helping fund the Guardian Corps. Islamic revolution and Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Critics of the administration’s Iranian policies say the lifting of sanctions on Thursday would undermine Washington’s influence over Iran in the talks.

While Iran says it is not trying to build nuclear weapons, a look at its key facilities suggests it could develop the technology to make them. The WSJ shatters Tehran’s capabilities as it takes new steps in uranium enrichment and limits access to inspectors. Photographic illustration: George Downs

Lifting sanctions during negotiations shows Iran’s weakness and tells Tehran to continue its nefarious activities, including nuclear extortion and sending conventional weapons to US adversaries, said Anthony Ruggiero, former adviser President Trump’s national security principal now at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a think tank that has advocated for tougher sanctions.

Several Republican lawmakers said the action confirmed their fears about the Biden administration’s Iranian policies.

Biden’s administrator is rushing to dismantle sanctions against Iran, including and most importantly its oil and shipping industry, even before claiming a deal, Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Tx.) Said in a tweet from his official account. What happened to Bidens’ promise not to make unilateral concessions to the Ayatollah?

Thursday’s moves represent a slice of Iran’s wide range of sanctions and are unlikely to bring significant financial or economic relief to the country. Combined with the significant differences that remain between the parties negotiating in Vienna on how to reinstate the 2015 agreement, the sanctions waivers themselves should not break the current impasse.

Still, deletions from Iran’s sanctions lists are relatively rare, according to data available on the Treasury Department’s website, with less than a handful in recent years. The latest move, in January last year, involved a major Chinese shipping company that had pledged to stop handling Iranian cargo.

Thursday’s action therefore signals to Iran that the Biden administration not only has the will to act, but the administrative and legal capacity to do so, analysts said.

NIOC officials were sanctioned in 2013 for allegedly evading sanctions imposed on the Iranian government as the Obama administration sought to force Tehran into a nuclear deal. U.S. officials at the time said the action was aimed at disrupting Iran’s nuclear and weapons programs. The companies that were shut down on Thursday were blacklisted in 2020 for allegedly aiding Iran with the sanctioned petrochemical trade, which the Trump administration said the Iranian government used to help fund designated groups by the United States as terrorists.

—Courtney McBride in Washington contributed to this article.

Write to Ian Talley at [email protected] and to Laurence Norman at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos