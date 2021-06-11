UK donates 100 million coronavirus vaccines





The UK will donate at least 100 million coronavirus vaccines next year. This includes donations of 5 million, starting in the next few weeks, in addition to the UK’s efforts to support Oxford-AstraZenecas’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19, and financial support for COVAX G7 leaders include: Expected to agree to deliver 1 billion doses through dose sharing and funding to end the 2022 pandemic

The UK will donate 100 million surplus coronavirus vaccines to the world next year, the Prime Minister announced today (11 June 2021).

This commitment comes ahead of the G7 summit starting today in Cornwall. Last week, the prime minister asked fellow G7 leaders to help vaccinate the world by the end of next year.

At the summit, world leaders are expected to announce that they will deliver at least 1 billion coronavirus vaccines to the world through dose sharing and funding, and plan to expand vaccine manufacturing to achieve that goal.

The UK will donate 5 million from next week to the end of September, primarily for use in the world’s poorest countries. The prime minister has also pledged to donate an additional 95 million doses next year, including an additional 25 million doses by the end of 2021. 80% of the 100 million dose goes to COVAX and the rest is split between countries in need and both sides.

By sharing 5 million doses over the next few weeks, the UK will meet immediate demand for a vaccine for the countries most severely impacted by the coronavirus without delaying completion of its initial domestic immunization program.

By immunizing more people around the world, we will not only end the global coronavirus pandemic, but also reduce the risk to the people of the UK. This includes significantly reducing the threat posed by vaccine-resistant strains in large endemic areas.

The UK helped establish COVAX last year and is the fourth-largest donor, contributing 558 million to the initiative. COVAX has so far delivered 81 million servings to 129 countries in the world’s poorest countries. Of these, 96% have been funded for development in the UK with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

With support from the UK government, Oxford-AstraZeneca is distributing the vaccine for non-profit purposes worldwide. Thanks to these efforts, 500 million people have so far received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prime Minister said:

Since the beginning of this pandemic, Britain has been leading efforts to protect humanity from this deadly disease. A year ago we funded the development of an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that could be distributed at a cost worldwide.

This unprecedented model of making people far above their profits means more than 500 million doses have been administered in 160 countries to date.

As a result of the success of the UK’s vaccine program, we are in a position to share some of our surplus dose with those in need. In doing so, we will take tremendous steps to defeat this epidemic forever.

We hope that our fellow leaders at the G7 summit will make similar commitments so that by the end of next year we can work together to vaccinate the world and build a better environment from the coronavirus.

At the G7, leaders will also discuss how to expand vaccine supply internationally, and the Prime Minister asks the group to encourage pharmaceutical companies to adopt the Oxford-AstraZeneca model of providing a vaccine at a cost during the pandemic. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have already committed to sharing 1.3 billion capacity on a non-profit basis with developing countries.

Leaders are expected to discuss additional ways to support countries experiencing the acute coronavirus emergency and put in place mechanisms to prevent future epidemics. This follows on from an appointment made at a virtual meeting of G7 leaders earlier this year.

UK surplus donation expenses are classified as ODA. This will add to the 10 billion already put into aid this year.

The dose the UK announced today to donate is drawn from the UK’s projected oversupply. The figure of 100 million was calculated based on the total amount needed to prevent the UK population, taking into account the likelihood of future vaccine-resistant strains being discovered and the potential for supply disruptions.

Later this year, the UK will also host the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26. The UK also announced today that it will work to provide the vaccine to accredited delegations who cannot otherwise obtain the vaccine so that more delegates can safely attend. We are exploring ways to work together with the UN and our partners to deliver this offer.

This means that the countries most affected by climate change are better able to engage in discussions about creating a greener future for our planet.

