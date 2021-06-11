UK Johnson eases tensions in Northern Ireland after Biden talks | UK News





Boris Johnson pointed out the differences between the UK and the US about Brexit’s impact on peace in Northern Ireland, saying the two countries and the EU were fully harmonized in the 1998 peace agreement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted US President Joe Biden with fresh air and expressed his disagreement over Brexit’s impact on the Northern Ireland peace deal after meeting the eve of the G7 summit.

The two smiled at the press before a 90-minute closed discussion, overshadowed by allegations that Biden had ordered London to rebuke amid a dispute with the European Union over a new trade deal in Northern Ireland.

After talks in Cornwall, England, Johnson said the United States, Britain and the European Union were fully harmonized in finding a solution to maintain the 1998 peace agreement that ended decades of sectarian conflict in the British state.

There’s a perfect balance of the need to move on, find a solution, and get us to live up to the Belfast Good Friday Accord, Johnson said.

New measures were needed for the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, which are part of the UK after Brexit. This is because the EU inspects certain products and disallows others at all.

Ahead of the June 30 deadline, ongoing negotiations over merchandise, including sausages, were controversial and attracted the attention of the White House.

US officials said the US had no plans to engage in negotiations and that Biden would not give Johnson a lecture and would urge a swift resolution.

What’s interesting is that Northern Ireland is a fantastic place and has incredible potential. It’s a great, big part of Britain, Johnson said.

Asked if Biden had been very clear about the situation in Northern Ireland, Johnson replied, “No, it wasn’t.

Johnson said Biden wants to work with London on a wide range of issues, from climate change and COVID to security.

It’s a big breath of fresh air, Johnson said of his conversation with Biden. It was new, exciting, and we worked hard together. We went for about an hour and 20 minutes. It was a long, long, good session. We covered a variety of topics.

special relationship

Biden was similarly positive about his meeting with Johnson and said the two had discussed a wide range of issues.

We have identified a special relationship between our peoples.

The President of the United States said the alliance is addressing issues including cybersecurity, new technologies, global health and climate crises.

A statement from the White House, released shortly after the summit between the two leaders, stated that Britain and the United States are working closely with all parties to ensure that [Good Friday] Agree and realize our vision of reconciliation, consent, equality, respect for rights and equality.

The US president was adamantly opposed to Brexit, Britain pulled out of the EU defended by Johnson, and expressed great concern about the future of Northern Ireland.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk outside the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carvis Bay, Cornwall, UK. [Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters]

Atlantic Charter, new task force

Biden said the two leaders also updated the 80-year-old Atlantic Charter leading to the UN and NATO.

The new looks at the challenges posed by countries like China and Russia with promises to promote free trade, human rights and a rules-based international order, and to counter those who seek to undermine our allies and institutions.

The new charter also targeted interference through election disinformation and dubious economic practices, and allegations that the West leveled Moscow and Beijing.

Biden and Johnson also agreed to a new joint task force to review how to resume travel between the UK and the US following successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns in both countries.

According to Downing Street, they also promised to work to expand trade and make progress towards a future UK-US free trade agreement.

Biden has warned that any UK action on UK commitments to the EU in relation to Northern Ireland after Brexit could jeopardize US trade negotiations.







