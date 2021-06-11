COTA happy to host two American F1 races in 2021





The United States Grand Prix boss is set to host two races in 2021 to fill the void left by the cancellation of the Singapore Grand Prix if Formula 1 so requests.

The Austin Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is scheduled to host this year’s event on October 24.

The start of this month was set to feature two races in Asia, but Singapore canceled its October 3 event, while the status of the October 10 Japanese Grand Prix remains uncertain, with race organizers due to appeal after the Olympics. summer. in Tokyo.

This prompted talk of COTA, a permanent racing facility that made its F1 debut in 2012, doubling down to fill the gaps in the schedule. Last year’s United States Grand Prix was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the circuit lost around 95% of its revenue.

Circuit boss Bobby Epstein said two races in two weekends were easy to do if F1 decided it was the best course of action.

“As long as I put the word possible in front, then that’s fine,” Epstein told ESPN. “‘A second race in Austin is possible’ – I read that and thought, well, it’s true.

“A second race in Austin is a done deal – it’s not true.

“But it’s easy to turn it around if they decide they want it and need it and it’s the best decision for the sport, they can make that decision and that’s what we’re here for.”

The Circuit of the Americas has become one of F1’s most popular venues. John Crouch / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Epstein stressed that as a permanent circuit, organizing a second race would not be a logistical challenge.

“The fact that we are a permanent race track is easy.

“So the question is when do you go from a race to an event. Now you have to tell me what you want in this event, then I can tell you what I can do.

“We have thousands of people working on these events, people working at concession stands, directing traffic, cleaning, installing, whatever. The demand that we know is there, thanks to great growth in the sport in its popularity, the demand would be there and it could be withdrawn ”.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), which has not hosted an F1 race since 2007, has been mentioned as another potential site for a 2021 stand-in race. However, a circuit spokesperson told Racer Magazine earlier this month that discussions around this possibility had not started.

Epstein said he would have no problem with IMS hosting a second race in the United States, even if it fell the week before or after his event.

“If that’s what’s best for them, that’s what we want. It’s easy, so they don’t have to do the freight twice.

“We have no risk of freezing or freezing in Austin in October, it’s easier in Austin. But if the numbers look better for F1, as a shareholder they should do what’s best. for sport both long term and short term. “

