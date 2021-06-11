Advocate for a huge struggle if Britain and America can avoid being eliminated first | G7





Whatever pressure the US diplomat put on Boris Johnson Brexit negotiator Sir Frost, Joe Bidens faces a chaotic first photocall with Johnson at the G7 summit in Carvis Bay, where both sides re-bottle the ugly Genie. I was engrossed in the bilateral meeting.

The U.S. side claimed that it had not personally spoken to the British about the sanctity of the Good Friday agreement, which it did not speak publicly, adding that the US embassy had no presidential direction to escalate the matter through a demarche. A fancy diplomatic jargon from France, Frost is usually reserved for something similar to a Russian diplomat caught a spy.

Johnson once kicked out Teresa May as the designer of the Northern Irish Protocol, which he hailed, and now appears to not own it.

After all, the two had a grand agenda dealing with the defense of democracy, the climate crisis and the Covid epidemic, and they planned to compare themselves by agreeing to a modern version of war leaders Winston Churchill and Franklin D Roosevelt. 80-year-old Atlantic charter, modern route map post-COVID-19.

The intended sign is that Britain and the United States, who shared a history of sacrifice, played a special role in protecting the world from a crisis comparable to World War II. life.

In this context, British pork farmers’ everyday conflict over the terms under which sausages could be exported to Northern Ireland had a bathing character. In fact, at stake are the deep principles of sovereignty, the sanctity of international law, and the integrity of England. However, the details of how Brussels and London are battling these issues rarely go against the opening provisions of the new Atlantic Charter.

‘We both got married on our station’: Boris Johnson meets Joe Biden in Cornwall video

Still, the fact that this issue exploded onto the pre-G7 agenda is a reminder that Biden is taking Irish Catholic roots seriously. And former British Ambassador Peter Westmacott advised: This is a serious problem for this administration. It cannot be wiped sideways, parked or discussed. The president knows this topic backwards. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Cobbney also thought Biden had figured out the matter. He said: I believe he has the ability to see through the British press spins and mists and articles about the protocol, and simplifies the message: the deal was agreed upon for good reason. Now we need to implement it.

With European teams Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen set to be in Cornwall alongside Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, the issue is now almost unavoidable. In particular, Macron has decided to declare a double deal for the Johnsons with an election to win next year. With the President of the United States in attendance over the weekend, Johnson may feel trifles engulfing his hometown lawn. At the very least, he may have to provide more than generalized confidence in his future behavior at these talks.

Johnsons’ actions have a broader context. During a visit to Europe, Bidens’ big argument is that the resurrected democratic alliance must be equipped to compete existentially with China’s authoritarianism, which he describes as the great battle of this century.

He sees the strength, diversity, and depth of these alliances as a way to defeat China’s shield, a democracy that has never been able to build such a network of friends. Indeed, the revised Atlantic Charter, released Thursday night, promises China to uphold the principles, values ​​and institutions of democracy and an open society. We must ensure that democracy, starting with ourselves, can address the important challenges of our time. Biden judges his democratic allies not to embark on this gigantic struggle as they fall apart.

But suspicions that Johnson has more intentions to disrupt the EU and greedy in domestic galleries will upset Washington. It will also be millions of miles from Johnson’s claim in the Times on Thursday that Britain is the fixed buckle, the hyphen that holds everything together.

