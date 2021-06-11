UK to Vaccinate 100 Million Covid in Poor Countries in One Year | corona virus





The UK will donate 100 million surplus coronavirus vaccines to low-income countries next year as part of at least 1 billion doses due to the G7.

The United States has committed to distribute 500 million Pfizer vaccines to 100 poor countries at a cost of $3 billion, with 200 million expected to be distributed this year, with 80 million expected to be released by the end of June.

However, a group of activists, including former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, said the G7 package did not address the structural challenges low-income countries are facing in their regular vaccine supply, which would require 12 billion vaccines at a cost of $50 billion. added. .

The World Health Organization (WHO) says infections across Africa have increased over the past three weeks. Nearly 90% of Africa’s 54 countries are expected to miss the September target of 10% vaccinations unless Africa receives 225 million booster doses. At 32 million doses, Africa accounts for less than 1% of the more than 2.1 billion doses administered worldwide. Nearly 2% of the continent’s 1.3 billion people received a single dose, and only 9.4 million Africans were fully vaccinated.

Boris Johnson first promised in February that the UK would provide most of its surplus vaccine to poor countries, with some details provided in Thursday’s announcement.

The UK will donate 5 million from next week until the end of September. An additional 95m capacity will be delivered within the next 12 months, including 25 million by the end of 2021. Of the UK’s 100 million doses, 80% goes to Covax, the UN-led international center for vaccines for poor countries, and the rest is shared with the UK’s country of choice.

The UK believes it could give up 5 million doses in the next few weeks without delaying the completion of its own vaccine program. We calculated that a 100m donation would still leave a buffer in case of new strains or supply bottlenecks. It was the fourth largest donor to Covax last year, with 96% of the dose administered being Oxford/AstraZeneca, which funded development.

Johnson said: As a result of the success of the UK’s vaccine program, we are now in a position to share some of our surplus dose with those in need. In doing so, we will take tremendous steps to defeat this epidemic forever.

British officials said the cost of moving the vaccine would be treated as support for overseas development but would not come from existing ODA budgets. It is now down to 0.5% of UK national income. This means additional costs that have not yet been finalized mean additional aid expenditures from the UK.

Brown said with Nita Deerpalsing of the UN Economic Commission for Africa that the G7 will have 11 billion vaccines available in a few months, enough vaccines to cover the world, and the G7 must ensure that protection is provided to everyone. It pays its fair share of the $50 billion the world’s urgently needed vaccines, tests, and protective equipment.

Save the Children policy director Kirsty McNeill described the UK contribution as a good starting point, but added: It’s all about the funding the summit will be vetting on, and you’ll have to drive 24 hours from the PM to negotiate global costs and funding roadmaps. Vaccinate the world and expand supply.

On Thursday, the day before the G7 summit, Joe Biden confirmed plans to purchase 500 million doses and said the US would become the world’s vaccine arsenal. The President of the United States said in Cornwall: This is about our humanitarian duty to save as many lives as we can. When we see people everywhere in the world getting sick and suffering, we turn to every way we can for help.

French President Emmanuel Macron said pharmaceutical companies should donate 10% of the vaccine and target 60% of Africans by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Western leaders have been wary of sending surplus vaccines abroad and insisted that they protect their own people first, but as stockpiles grew, the balance of the debate gradually shifted.

The UK joined the EU to resist a South African-led request, and France and the US are now supporting mandatory exemptions for vaccine patents. There are concerns that such exemptions could prevent pharmaceutical companies from investing in research and development.

Instead, the UK is asking the G7 to encourage pharmaceutical companies to adopt the Oxford/AstraZeneca model of providing vaccines at their expense during the pandemic. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have already committed to sharing 1.3 billion capacity on a non-profit basis with developing countries. In this model, pharmaceutical companies only start making money after the initial pandemic is under control.

