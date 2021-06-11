UK and US agree to strengthen scientific and technological relationship





The UK and US will develop new partnerships in science and technology to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, create jobs and protect security.

The partnership will help advance the principles set forth in the new Atlantic Charter agreed to by the Prime Minister and President Biden at a meeting in Cornwall today.

Future collaborations will build on the Digital Assistant Top 10 Technology Priorities, UK R&D Strategy and Government Integration Review.

Britain and the United States today agreed to deepen their ties to science and technology and create a new era of strategic cooperation in this field.

In the framework of the Atlantic Charter, which was activated as part of US President Joe Bidens’ visit to the UK, the two countries agreed to develop a groundbreaking science and technology partnership to strengthen precious UK-US relations, create jobs and protect the nation’s security. Agreed. Citizens.

Both countries continue to lead the world in research and development, investing in expertise and capacity to create wealth and reduce inequality, and value the design and use of technology globally by liberal democracy, open societies and open markets.

The partnership will explore several areas for collaboration, including research, innovation and commercialization. defense, security, law enforcement and intelligence; Make sure that technology is used as a force for good around the world. Officials from both countries will work to develop the partnership over the next year.

It aims to enhance collaboration and improve access and flow of data to support economic growth, public safety and science and technology in areas such as critical supply chains, resilience and security in emerging technologies, including battery technology and artificial intelligence (AI). to. Progress.

For new intentions that will help countries realize the full potential of quantum technologies that use the properties of quantum physics to dramatically improve the capabilities and performance of devices, develop proposals for future technologies such as 6G, and enhance collaboration. You can see the effort. Digital technology standards.

The two countries also committed to continue expanding cooperation in science and technology to promote world-class research and to influence the rules, norms and standards governing technology and the digital economy.

Countries seek to combine their expertise to address global challenges such as cancer, epidemic preparedness, antimicrobial resistance, and climate change through close collaboration between the Prime Minister’s Council on Science and Technology and the Presidential Council on Science and Technology Advisory. Through close collaboration between the US and UK Chief Scientific and Technical Advisors,

Digital Minister Oliver Dowden said:

In the 80 years since the Atlantic Charter was signed, technology has changed the world the unrecognizable.

But the goals that underpin it still hold the United States and Britain together today: support for democracy, open societies and free markets.

Today’s announcement marks a new era of collaboration with our closest allies as we use technology to create prosperity and ensure the safety and security of our citizens for years to come.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

The United States is our closest ally and our most important research partner, a partnership that harnesses the power of free markets, science, and new technologies to solve humanity’s greatest challenges, from antimicrobial resistance to preparing us for future epidemics.

The groundbreaking new partnership announced today deepens all these important relationships and ensures that Anglo-American research continues to develop new technologies that create wealth and prosperity for the benefit of mankind for generations to come.

Eric Lander, President’s Scientific Adviser and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, said:

Few relationships in science and technology are as tangible as the transatlantic partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom.

We share a belief in the power of science and technology to improve health, prosperity and security, and our commitment to the importance of investigator-led research, freedom of inquiry, and equitable participation in science and technology businesses.

Together, we will set a positive example of how countries can work together to tackle critical and transnational challenges of the 21st century, including pandemic preparedness, climate change and cancer.

Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said:

We welcome a close collaboration that brings together the best scientists and engineers in the UK and USA. By combining our expertise to solve global challenges like cancer, climate change and pandemic preparedness, we can make real change and improve people’s lives.

The UK and US are already global leaders in technologies such as cybersecurity and AI. According to a study published by Tech Nation, the AI ​​sector is worth $32.6 billion and has more than 1,300 AI companies, including companies like DeepMind. The cyber sector currently employs more than 50,000 people in the UK and is worth around 8.9 billion.

According to Dealroom data, the UK is the clear tech hub in Europe with more than 11.3 billion ($16 billion) of venture capital pumped into the sector in 2020 than France and Germany combined, with the number of $1 billion tech unicorns going from 10 to 10, according to Dealroom data. increased to 81. motivation.

Both governments are advocating for new technologies and innovations. The 10-year national quantum technology program, which is expected to invest more than 1 billion in private and public investment, has positioned the UK as a global leader in the field, and in 2018 the United States has invested more than $1 billion to advance quantum technology through three NSFs. Approved. The Quantum Leap Challenge Institutes and five DOE National Research Centers were announced for summer 2020.

The UK government will invest 14.9 billion in R&D this year, making it the highest investment in 40 years. This is a major step towards our commitment to increase total public and private R&D investment to 2.4% of GDP by 2027 and includes 200 million in our Net Zero Innovation portfolio, which will pave the way for the UK towards a low-carbon future.

These funds include investments in world-leading science and advanced mathematics, as well as the development of net zero-energy technologies. Additionally, through the STEM Ambassadors Network and CREST Awards, we will nurture the next generation of talent and skills to continue to produce a diverse cohort of the world’s best scientists and engineers.

Future partnerships, announced today, build on these investments, along with digital assistant top ten technology priorities that aim to help governments lead the global conversation about technology, keep the UK safe and secure online, and advocate for free and fair digital trade. will do it with

It is also based on the Prime Minister’s Consolidated Review, which outlines how governments are taking a more proactive approach to science and technology to shape and strengthen Britain’s policy ambitions and influence the design and use of new technologies. democratic values.

And later this year, the government will unveil an innovation strategy that will set out plans to promote and promote innovation across the country.

Earlier this year, the Digital Minister spoke with the U.S. side to emphasize the importance of global collaboration to protect people online and drive international debate in this area, and to use the Digital Minister’s G7 meeting to put technology at the center of the global economy. I agreed. Efforts to better recover from the epidemic.

Read the Atlantic Charter

