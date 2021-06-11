Morrisons face biggest wage uprising in England this year





Wm Morrison suffered the UK’s largest investor revolt this year as 70% of voting shareholders rejected the supermarket chain’s pay report.

Emphasizes sensitivity to executive salaries of companies that are perceived to have done well during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Proxy Insight, the reversal overwhelms other big wage revolts from miner Rio Tinto and publisher Informa among British businesses this year.

Shareholders objected to the company’s remuneration committee not adjusting bonuses for unexpected revenue losses from the forced closure of most hospitality businesses last year.

The committee argued that sales growth outpaced the broader grocery market and was boosted by executives’ rapid expansion of their online business.

But it cut the cost of Covid-19 by £290 million, including lost profits from cafes, fuel, groceries and fresh food counters, concluding that “the overall cost of feeding and protecting the country must be adjusted”. Removed.

As a result, the profit component of the annual bonus has shifted from below the payout criteria to the maximum possible payout.

The committee also claimed that top teams from Dave Potts, Trevor Strain and Michael Gleeson received full payouts for individual elements, meaning they received bonuses of £1.7m, £1.3m and £980,000 respectively.

This has made Potts the highest-paid chief executive of three UK food retailers over the past year, making Morrisons the smallest of the trio and relegated from the FTSE 100, earning a total of £4.18m in fixed and variable salaries. index over the period.

Sir Dave Lewis and his successor Ken Murphy made a combined £2.62m over the same period, while Mike Coupe and J Sainsbury substitute Simon Roberts made £2.76m.

Tesco had no bonuses after the compensation committee decided not to adjust the standards, and Roberts dropped the bonuses this year.

Votes are not binding, but their scale must be countered by the company.

In a statement, Morrisons said that the compensation committee [to shareholders] The full context of the decision to apply selective discretion to some aspects of managing director remuneration, in particular adjustments to direct Covid costs”.

Supermarkets also added, “During the first year of COVID-19, we have done very well for America, with a management team widely recognized for our leadership, clarity, determination, compassion, and speed of decision-making and execution,” he added.

Potts in particular has been praised for his response to Covid-19, which includes initiatives such as food boxes for shields during the first closures, and the company recently paid £10 an hour to workers outside London. Became the first company.

Like most other food retailers, Morrisons has waived its right not to pay its business rates under rate holidays for its retail and hospitality businesses.

However, this is the second year in a row, with many investors voting against the group’s payroll policy.

This year’s uprising is bigger than the 35% who voted against conservative policies in a binding vote last year because they were not satisfied with the pension system.

It also exceeds 67%, which opposed Tesco’s payroll report last year after supermarkets removed Ocado as a comparator from their relative shareholder return calculations.

