Biden, Johnson talk about ‘big picture’ for US-UK relations





Our revitalized Atlantic Charter, building on the commitments and aspirations set out eighty years ago, affirms our continued commitment to upholding our enduring values ​​and defending them against new and old challenges, said Biden and Johnson in the text of the new charter.

We are committed to working closely with all partners who share our democratic values ​​and to counter the efforts of those who seek to undermine our alliances and institutions, they added.

According to a reading of the meeting provided by Downing Street, the President and the Prime Minister discussed the importance of UK-US relations in protecting our people, boosting prosperity in our two countries and promoting our values ​​in the world.

Biden and Johnson agreed the UK-US partnership is more important than ever as we tackle common challenges such as climate change and reconstruction after the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street said .

The two leaders also discussed foreign policy towards Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia; a possible free trade agreement; the reopening of travel between their two countries; and their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which ended the political conflict in Northern Ireland.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden met with the Prime Minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, earlier Thursday afternoon in the seaside village of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England, where they exchanged pleasantries and gazed at the forehead cloudy sea view of St. Ives Bay.

Biden and Johnson then went through documents and photographs related to the original Atlantic Charter before participating in a brief media appearance ahead of their meeting. Johnson said it was fantastic to see Biden on his presidency’s first big overseas trip and everyone was absolutely delighted to see you.

Biden responded that he was delighted to be here and delighted to meet your wife, nodding at the Prime Minister’s secret wedding last month to Carrie Johnson (née Symonds). I told the prime minister we have something in common: We both got married way above our post, Biden joked.

I’m not going to disagree with that one, Johnson replied. I’m not going to disagree with the chairman on that or anything else, I think either, probably.

After the press corps dispersed, the two leaders proceeded to their meeting. Senior administration officials representing the US delegation alongside Biden included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in London Yael Lempert and White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients.

British officials who joined Johnson in the British delegation included Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab, British Ambassador to the United States Karen Pierce, Minister of State David Frost and Councilor for the United States. National Security Stephen Lovegrove.

Later Thursday evening, Biden delivered remarks at Tregenna Castle in Carbis Bay on the global fight against Covid-19, officially revealing that his administration plans to purchase 500 million doses of the Pfizers coronavirus vaccine to distribute to other countries.

On Friday, Biden will attend the first day of the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall. Johnson hosts the annual meeting of leaders of the world’s most economically advanced countries.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this report misstated the name of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

