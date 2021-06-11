West Marine US Open Sailing Series Begins Summer Tour in San Diego





The best young sailors to compete in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (June 10, 2021) – The West Marine US Open Sailing Series launched in January 2021 with great success in Florida at three events held at major sailing venues in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Clearwater. This exciting new series of US Sailing races picks up this weekend in sunny San Diego, a historically popular sailing spot with Olympic sailing roots.

West Marine US Open Sailing – San Diego is hosted by the San Diego Yacht Club and the Southwestern Yacht Club on Saturday June 12 and Sunday June 13. The San Diego event is the first of three stops in California as part of the series. After stopping in San Diego, the series heads north with events in Long Beach in July and San Francisco in August.

We’re excited to continue the series as the summer tour of California kicks off this weekend in San Diego, said Leandro Spina, director of Olympic development at US Sailing. It’s great to work closely with the local sailing community here in San Diego who are committed to Olympic sailing. There is a collection of good young athletes from the Olympic development program and also from the local community participating in the series.

Race details:

Race days: Saturday June 12 and Sunday June 13 Sailing location: South Bay of San Diego and the Pacific Ocean course off Point Loma in San Diego. Racing classes: ILCA 7 (laser standard); ILCA 6 (Laser Radial); ILCA (Laser 4.7); Finnish; 29er

Follow the race:

We have been running Olympic class regattas like this for years and we welcome the collaboration with US Sailing, said Susi Graf, Regatta President at the San Diego Yacht Club. As part of the West Marine US Open Sailing Series, we benefit from the overall organization of the series in a number of ways: sponsorship, marketing, technical expertise, equipment and more. Going forward, our event will only get bigger and better as we all work together towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

MarkSetBot, a revolutionary new race committee tool that increases mark setting accuracy and efficiency, is a supporting sponsor for all three West Marine US Open Sailing Series events in California. They provide MarkSetBot devices for these three events.

2021 West Marine US Open Sailing Series events in California:

June 12-13: San Diego, CA San Diego Yacht Club / Southwestern Yacht Club July 9-11: Long Beach, CA Alamitos Bay Yacht Club / Long Beach Yacht Club / US Sailing Center Long Beach August 13-15: San Francisco, CA Registration at coming soon! St. Francis Yacht Club / Treasure Island Sailing Center / San Francisco Yacht Club

Registration is open for sailors interested in participating in the West Marine US Open Sailing Series events in San Diego and Long Beach. Click here to sign up.

San Diego: The registration period ends Thursday, June 10. Long Beach: The registration period ends on Saturday July 10. Registration for the West Marine US Open Sailing San Francisco will likely open in June.

Join us for a panel discussion with sailing Olympians and Olympic hopefuls:

As we kick off the West Marine US Open Sailing Series in California, we invite you to join us for a panel discussion with sailing Olympians and Olympic hopefuls.

Join JJ Fetter in San Diego and the athletes of the West Marine US Open Sailing San Diego as they share their stories and answer questions from the audience.

Fetter is a two-time Olympic medalist and four-time Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year award recipient. Samantha Gardner and Alice Schmid participate in the West Marine US Open Sailing San Diego and Diego Escobar exits the pre-US Open Olympic development camp.

Meet the panelists:

JJ Fetter (San Diego, CA) – Double Olympic medalist Samantha Gardner & Alice Schmid (San Diego Yacht Club) – 29er Team Diego Escobar (Mission Bay Yacht Club) – ILCA (Laser) Sailor

Event details:

Friday, June 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. PDT / 8:30 p.m. EDT Location: West Marine San Diego1250 RosecransSan Diego, CA 92106

About the West Marine US Open Sailing Series:

The West Marine US Open Sailing Series offers an increase in high quality Olympic and one-design races for American athletes with the long-term goal of attracting top national and international competitors to compete in these regattas for years to come.

US Sailing and the broader US sailor community have identified a demand for a US-based racing and training platform that serves as the Olympic Games track for potential athletes. With the LA 2028 Olympics on the horizon, it was essential for US Sailing to establish a consistent and predictable cycle for athletes to plan on an annual basis.

This series of regattas enables US Sailing to provide more support to sailors at these events through advanced and in-person coaching, training and data collection. The series is an important part of training plans for participating young sailors under the Olympic Development Program (ODP), an American sailing initiative supported by the AmericaOne Foundation that provides world-class support to promising young American sailors who participate in high level competitions. performance course.

To learn more about the West Marine US Open Sailing Series and to follow all the action in 2021, visit the series website at usopen.ussailing.org.

Media contacts for the event: Jake Fish, US Sailing [email protected]

Casey Coffin, SDYC [email protected]

