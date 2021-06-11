Boris Johnson welcomes immortal relationship between UK and US | G7





Boris Johnson has argued that Britain has an indestructible relationship with the United States since his bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Prime Minister Lee is known for believing that it makes Britain look weaker and not engrossed in the old special relationship.

But in an interview with the BBC after the two met, he wanted to highlight the closeness between the two countries, despite Bidens’ concerns about a deadlock with the EU over the Northern Irish protocol.

See, I don’t really care about the word special relationship. But, you know, it involves the reality that Britain and America have a real consensus of views on some of the things that really matter to the world. So we believe very strongly in democracy, in human rights, in a rule-based international order, in the Transatlantic Alliance.

He asked what he would call the relationship between the two countries, and you could call it a deep and meaningful one. Whatever you want is an indestructible relationship. The relationship has been around for a very long time and has been an important part of peace and prosperity in Europe and around the world.

Johnson denied what Biden said to resolve the deadlock with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol and instead reiterated the importance of the Good Friday/Belfast agreement to both the UK and the US.

Biden’s arrival in Britain revealed that senior US diplomats had warned Britain’s militant Brexit negotiator David Frost that his actions risked escalating tensions in Northern Ireland.

Lord Frost will attend the G7 summit on Friday. When asked about the move with the EU, Johnson repeatedly said both sides would sort it out.

However, the prime minister appeared to criticize the EU’s implementation of the protocol. There is a way to enforce the protocol, a way to make it work, which can be overly burdensome, he said. It gives you one statistic. Twenty percent of the inspections performed across the EU’s entire border are now in Northern Ireland, three times more than in Rotterdam.

He said the summit would focus on other questions, as he put pressure on whether an agreement could be reached with EU heads of state and French, German and Italian leaders in attendance over the weekend.

no no no no Here, we’ve focused on the variety of things the G7 might want to see. So we were looking at the post-epidemic world and looking for what we could do to keep the world from getting caught up in a world that wasn’t prepared again for a pandemic the way we were, or anyway, the Western world.

After meeting with Biden, the UK has promised to continue working with the EU to find a solution, but that’s not ruling out taking unilateral action either. French President Emmanuel Macron said nothing could be negotiated on the protocol as he prepared to fly to Cornwall.

A ban on the export of chilled meats, including sausages and minced meat, from the UK to Northern Ireland under EU agro-food regulations will come into effect on 30 June.

Other G7 leaders will arrive in Cornwall on Friday, and they will discuss recovery from the pandemic in their first official afternoon session before meeting the queen at Project Eden.

