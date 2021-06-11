UK calls for climate action ahead of UN climate change conference in Glasgow





Manila, June 10, 2021, UK joins Filipino climate advocates at a virtual roundtable conference recently hosted by the British Embassy Manila to mark the Philippines ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (or COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland in November. call for action. Environment Month.

Led by British Ambassador Daniel Pruce, the discussion included COP26 regional climate advocates, including Vice-Chairman Loren Legarda, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Vice President Lyn Javier (Representing Governor Benjamin Diokno) and Assistant Secretary of the Treasury (DOF) Paola Alvarez. (Secretary Carlos Dominguez, III), Executive Director, ASEAN Center for Biodiversity Dr. Theresa Mundita Lim, Center Director Oscar M. Lopez, Dr. Rodel Lasco, Atty. Jay Layug, media representatives Kim Atienza and Atom Araullo.

Climate advocates shared their views on single-use plastics, youth engagement, climate risks and governance of the financial system, the role of the business sector in conserving the Philippines’ rich biodiversity, and political will to promote ambitious climate action, including moving away. It utilizes coal and the country’s renewable energy sources.

His Majesty’s Ambassador Daniel Pruce said:

The Philippines ranks fourth among the countries most affected by extreme weather in the 2021 Global Climate Risk Index, with countries projected to lose 6% of their annual GDP by 2100 due to climate change, COP26 is actually It is an important opportunity to develop the country. Climate Action Agenda.

He welcomed the Philippines’ submission of a Nationally Determined Endowment (NDC), which he hopes to form the basis for a long-term strategy towards net zero, and spoke of practical ways the UK can support the Philippines’ transition to clean energy. Mobilize finance to adapt and resilience, provide nature-based solutions, transition to sustainable transport, address national vulnerabilities and mitigate the detrimental impacts of climate change.

Climate advocates spoke about their contribution to promoting green policies.

Vice Chairman Loren Legarda said:

The House of Representatives passed second reading HB 9147. HB 9147 is phasing out and ultimately banning single-use plastics over four years, with some looking to ban it sooner within a year. The bill also requires plastic producers and companies to implement expanded producer responsibility schemes, including proper recovery, transportation, and cleaning, including the establishment of recycling, composting, and waste diversion facilities.

DOF Assistant Secretary Paola Alvarez:

DOF will mobilize finances for climate change adaptation and mitigation to build a sustainable financial ecosystem and synergize public and private sector investments to create green society projects that will have a positive impact on the global environment and our people.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said:

BSPs and financial institutions play an important role in protecting financial stability from shocks and other environmental factors while financing green and sustainable projects. BSP released its Sustainable Finance Framework in April 2020. It is expected that banks will incorporate sustainability principles into their corporate and risk management systems, business strategies and operations, and supplement the Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines regarding the issuance of green, social or sustainability bonds.

Five months before the meeting in Glasgow, the virtual roundtable highlighted the value of a society-wide approach to addressing the climate challenges we all face. COP26 climate advocates at the British Embassy Manila are all thought leaders and experts in their field, volunteering with the UK Government to raise their voices and promote action and understanding in the Philippines towards the most ambitious COP26 outcomes possible.

The roundtable welcomed a wide range of media representatives and highlighted the important role media plays in educating and engaging the public on climate issues. The Embassy will continue to engage the media and COP26 climate advocates through information dissemination sessions, populating communication materials that will resonate with policy makers as well as grassroots levels.

The virtual event ended with optimism that, through joint efforts and ambitions, we can meet the challenges of climate change at a meaningful COP26 and above.

