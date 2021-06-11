UK economy grows for third straight month as Covid controls ease | economic growth (GDP)





The UK economy grew 2.3% in April as consumer spending rebounded on easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures, official statistics show.

The National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) said GDP rose for the third straight month as epidemic regulations eased in four of the UK’s countries and the economy grew at its fastest pace since reopening from lockdown in July last year.

Retail sales surged as non-essential stores reopened, and spending at pubs, bars and restaurants increased as caravan parks and holiday reservations picked up and outdoor hospitality venues reopened. Overall GDP increased by 1.5% in the three months to April compared to the previous three months.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the recent figures are a promising sign that our economy is starting to recover. ONS said April’s annual growth rate of 27.6% marked the difference from the worst month of the pandemic a year ago as the economy recovered from its biggest collapse in more than 300 years.

However, the economy still needs to recover around 4% below pre-epidemic levels as concerns grow over an increase in COVID-19 infections caused by a delta strain first discovered in India.

Construction fell 2% in April after high growth in March, while industrial production fell 1.3% as shutdowns at many auto plants and large oilfield overhaul work hampered economic growth.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said stronger growth is expected as lockdown rules ease, but the recovery will soon lose momentum unless the government boosts investment.

Much more ambitious plans are needed for green industries and infrastructure, she said. It’s your chance to replace the jobs lost by the pandemic and raise the UK’s standards. But the UK is only investing 1 in 16 in President Bidens’ green recovery plan.

With the G7 summit, the prime minister should announce plans that fit the ambitions of other G7 members. Otherwise we will be left behind.

Accommodation services rose 68.6% in the UK after stays in stand-alone accommodations were re-accepted, according to the latest snapshot. Pubs, restaurants and cafes have grown 39% as they can serve customers in outdoor seating areas, while other personal service activities, including hairdressing, have grown 63.5% since hairdressers and barbershops reopened.

Economists said there is evidence of stifled demand as advances in Covid-19 vaccine launches and rising business and consumer confidence boost growth, allowing consumers to return to outdoor bustling and hospitality venues. The Bank of England estimates that during the lockdown, savings of over 200 billion were accumulated, mainly by wealthy households, which could be used to fuel an economic reopening boom.

April’s 2.3% growth followed March’s 2.1% growth and February’s 0.4% growth.

Debapratim De, senior economist at accountant Deloitte, said: GDP figures for April and March show early signs of a strong summer recovery in the UK. Vaccines and better weather appear to enhance activity.

Separate trade figures show that commodity exports to the EU increased monthly in April, bringing them closer to non-EU countries and continuing to recover after block exports fell 40% in January, the first month after Brexit.

Total imports to the UK increased by 1.4 billion while exports decreased by around 100 million.

