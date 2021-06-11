United States vows to review trade cooperation with Nicaragua in the event of unfair elections





Police officers stand guard outside the office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Nicaragua where Felix Maradiaga, aspiring candidate of the Blue and White opposition group (UNAB), was summoned by authorities in Managua, Nicaragua, on June 8. 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Herrera / File photo

The United States is ready to review “trade-related activities” with Nicaragua, including Managua’s participation in a free trade agreement with Central America, if the next elections in the country are not free and fair, a senior State Department official said Thursday.

Julie Chung, acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, said Washington currently does not see conditions for democratic elections under “a wave of crackdown” from left-wing President Daniel Ortega, and urged ‘Organization of American States to immediately tackle the problem.

“Ultimately, if Ortega continues on this path, he will further consolidate his status as an international pariah,” Chung told reporters on a conference call.

She spoke a day after the administration of US President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on Ortega’s daughter and three of her allies. It follows the arrest of several opposition figures, including potential opponents of Ortega in the November elections as he fights to retain the post he has held since 2007.

When asked if the US government is considering suspending Nicaragua from the CAFTA-DR regional trade agreement which grants preferential treatment to exports to the United States, Chung said: “We know this is something which has truly improved the lives of the Nicaraguan people “.

But she said that given the deterioration of democratic practices in Nicaragua, the United States was already trying to ensure that American trade cooperation did not directly benefit the Nicaraguan government.

“If the November elections are not free and fair, we will continue to examine the participation of the Nicaraguan government in these trade-related activities,” she added.

Reiterating a US call for the immediate release of opposition and civil society leaders imprisoned in Nicaragua, Chung said the US government currently does not see the conditions for democratic elections.

“If there really are conditions that change and there are free and fair elections, then yes, we would honor the results, but to this day we don’t see it,” she said. .

Chung declined to say whether further US sanctions could be expected when asked specifically if any action was being considered against Ortega himself.

But she said: “The United States will continue to use a wide range of diplomatic and economic tools.”

