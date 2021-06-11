TRA Announces Final Recommendations on Steel Protection Measures





The Trade Remedies Authority today (Friday 11th June) issued its final recommendations on the future of UK steel protection measures to the Minister of International Trade.

After reviewing the available evidence, the independent agency recommended extending UK steel protection measures across 10 product categories for an additional three years and revoking measures for 9 product categories.

Under the relevant regulations, the Secretary of State will now decide whether to accept or reject the TRA recommendations.

The TRA issued a Planned Preliminary Decision (SIPD) Statement on May 19, giving producers, importers, exporters, other stakeholders, and contributors informed during the review the opportunity to comment on the initial results. provided. The recommendation to the Secretary of State considers a close analysis of the 44 submissions submitted to the TRA since the SIPD.

Data-driven recommendations

The TRA has recommended expanding the application of the measure to ten product categories, from railroad materials to stainless steel bars used in corrosive environments in the marine and aerospace industries. For all these product categories, there was evidence of a surge in imports and injuries to UK producers during the investigation period (2013-17), and the extension of protective measures was judged to be in the UK’s economic interest. The category recommended for expansion represented 37% (about 3.9 million tonnes) of the UK’s average steel and iron imports from 2017 to 2019.

The TRA also recommended revoking protections for nine product categories, including tin cans used for packaging. For the seven categories, there was no absolute increase in income or no significant increase in income during the survey period. For one category, there was an increase in imports, but there is no evidence that an increase in imports is hurting UK producers. For the last category (stainless steel bar), the TRA has determined that the potential impact of continuation of measurement on downstream users of the product means that expanding or changing measurements will fall short of the UK’s overall economic benefit. The category recommended for disposal represented 18% (about 1.9 million tonnes) of the UK’s average steel and iron imports between 2017 and 2019.

Responses to additional information

In light of the representation of SIPD, two product categories have changed significantly. Category 25 (large welded tube used in offshore wind farms and among others in the energy sector) was originally scheduled to be canceled. After evaluating additional comments and evidence for this category, the TRA now recommends that it should be expanded. The TRA also states that expanding the application of measures for Category 15 (stainless steel wire rod used in a wide range of industries including automotive and oil/gas pipelines) will impede growth and face increasing downstream industries using these products. received Expenses if income exceeds the allotted quota. The only known producer of stainless steel wire in the UK supports the move being withdrawn for this reason.

Trade Remedies Authority CEO Oliver Griffiths explained:

The Trade Remedies Authority was established by statute to provide an impartial and data-driven economic assessment such as this recommendation on steel safeguards. During the review, we carefully listened to all stakeholders and made some important changes to our preliminary decision taking into account the new information provided over the past few weeks.

Evidence gathering

The TRA review process involved gathering and analyzing substantive evidence from steel importers, exporters, trade agencies and governments. During the evidence gathering process, we received nearly 100 responses to our data requests. All collected information has been verified through a strong authentication process.

term

The TRA has recommended that the legislation be extended (if applicable) for three years. This period will help to give UK producers certainty and time to adapt to the competitive international environment. The TRA also recommended a gradual liberalization of the bill annually over a three-year period, raising the level of each assigned tariff rate quota to ensure that the bill balances the needs of British steel producers and those who use steel products. At the end of the three-year extension, the TRA will consider whether a further extension review is necessary.

The Secretary of State for International Trade will now decide whether or not to accept the TRA recommendations. If you do not decide to extend the action, your current steel safeguards will expire on June 30, 2021.

View a flowchart detailing the TRA decision-making process.

View details of reviewed steel categories and common uses.

background information

The Trade Remedies Authority is a UK agency investigating whether new trade remedies are needed to combat unfair import practices and unexpected spikes in imports.

TRA is the head office of the Ministry of International Trade (DIT) and was launched on June 1, 2021. Prior to launch, the staff operated as DIT’s Trade Remedies Investigation Agency (TRID).

The EU implemented steel protection measures for 28 categories of steel products in the first three years in 2018-19. Protective measures for 19 steel product categories were switched to the UK customs system when the UK left the EU customs union. The current legislation expires on June 30, 2021.

Protective measures are one of three types of trade remedies, along with anti-dumping and offsetting subsidies each permitted by the World Trade Organization (WTO). Protective measures are urgent measures in response to the increase in imports of certain products, causing serious damage to the domestic industry of the importing country. Protective measures apply to all imports (with some exceptions), rather than focusing on imports from a particular country. The use of protective devices, a rule established by the WTO Agreement on Protection, is rare. Measures against steel were the first safeguards the EU has applied in over a decade.

Fourteen anti-dumping and countervailing measures are in place on steel imports into the UK and will continue to provide protection against unfair trade practices.

The review of steel protection measures was initiated on October 1, 2020 by the Trade Remedies Investigations Directorate (a pioneer in TRA).

The TRA is publishing this advisory in response to a request from the Secretary of State to provide advice, assistance and assistance pursuant to Section 7(1) of the Trade Act 2021.

Steel Category and Common Use Product Number Reviewed Product Category Expansion/Cancellation Use (not complete) 1 Non-alloy and other alloy hot rolled sheet and strip expansion Yellow product, construction, tube manufacturing, downstream steel product production 2 Non-alloy and other Alloy Cold Rolled Sheet Expansion Auto Parts Tube Fabrication, Cabinet, Drum, Radiator, Structure 4 (Remove 2 Cords) Metal Coated Sheet Expanded Automobile, Electrical Cabinet, Purlin 5 Organic Coated Sheet Expanded Structure (Building Cladding (Single Skin and Sandwich Panel) ), automotive, engineering and white goods manufacturing 6 Tin Mill Product Imports No Increase / Does Not Cause Serious Injuries Tin Cans, Packaging & Container Industries 7 Non-alloy and Other Alloy Quoto Plates Withdraw – No Increase In Imports / No Serious Injuries Shipbuilding, Plant Machinery, General Manufacturing 12 Non-alloy and Other Alloys Trader Bar and Light Sections Canceled UK No Production / No Increase in Imports Reinforced Concrete, 13 Rebar Expansion Construction, Automotive, Engineering & Whitening Appliances Manufacturing. 14 Stainless Bar and Lighting Sections Canceled – No UK Production / No Increase in Imports Corrosive Environments – Aerospace, Marine, Oil & Gas, Energy, Automotive, Medical, Pharmaceutical, Construction and Food Industries. 15 Stainless Steel Wire Rod Disposal EIT Failure Architectural Design and Engineering, Food Grade Production, Household Supplies, Fixtures and Products, Medical Supplies, Chemical/Marine Vessels, Oil/Gas Pipelines and Platforms, Water Treatment, Automotive Parts 16 Non-alloy and Other Alloy Wire Rods Cancel – no UK production / no increase in imports 17 Angle, shape and section of ferro or non-alloy steel Cancel – no increase in UK production / no increase in imports Construction 19 (removed 2 codes) Railroad Materials Expansion Railway 20 Gas Pipe Expansion Gas Pipe 21 Hollow Section Expansion Agricultural and Construction Industry 25A Large Welded Tube Expansion Infrastructure, Energy Sector (Pipeline) 25B Large Welded Tube Expansion Offshore Wind Power Plant, 26 Other Welded Pipe Expansion Infrastructure, Energy Sector (Pipeline) 27 Non-alloy and other alloy cold finished rebar Withdrawal – no UK production / no increase in imports Concrete, gates and fences, machining 28 Non-alloy wire withdrawal – imports do not increase significantly / do not cause serious injury Lines of sight, serrated wire, insulated wire.

