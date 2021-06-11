Ilhan Omar’s tweet sparks dispute among US House Democrats





Rep. from the United States Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Credit: Wikipedia.

LAVAGETONU.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Faced a backlash from her colleagues and Democratic leaders in the House on Thursday after tweeting a video of a virtual exchange she had with Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

But some House Democratic allies have also spoken up for Omars, saying critics within the party should speak to him directly rather than posting statements or using social media. Republicans, meanwhile, have called for Omar to be stripped of her post on the foreign affairs panel.

In the tweet that sparked the dispute, Omar wrote: We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the United States, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban. I asked @ SecBlinkeno where people are supposed to seek justice.

A dozen Jewish Democratic lawmakers in a statement released Wednesday night accused Omar of making an offensive and mistaken comparison of Israel and the United States’ human rights records with those of Hamas and the Taliban.

Ignoring the differences between rule-of-law democracies and despicable organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits the intended argument and at worst reflects deep-rooted prejudices, members of the House said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) And other Democratic leaders, including Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), Also called on Omar on Thursday to clarify his statement and added that there is no moral equivalence between the United States and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban.

Legitimate criticism of the policies of the United States and Israel is protected by the values ​​of free speech and democratic debate, they said. And indeed, such criticism is essential to the strength and health of our democracies. But establishing false equivalences between democracies like the United States and Israel and terrorist groups like Hamas and the Taliban fosters prejudice and undermines progress towards a future of peace and security for all.

The declaration of the dozen Democratic lawmakers was signed by the representative. Brad Schneider from Illinois with Representative Jake Auchincloss from Massachusetts; Ted Deutch, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Lois Frankel of Florida; Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey; Elaine Luria from Virginia; Kathy Manning from North Carolina; Jerrold Nadler from New York; Dean Phillips of Minnesota; Kim Schrier from Washington State; and Brad Sherman of California.

Omar tweeted that the 12 Democrats who criticized her should have spoken to her rather than released the statement.

It is a shame for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now issue a statement asking for clarification and not just call, she said.

The Islamophobic tropes of this statement are offensive. The constant harassment and silence of the signatories of this letter is unbearable.

In the exchange at a Monday hearing that sparked a hubbub, Omar asked Blinken how victims of human rights violations inflicted by the Israeli security forces and Hamas could seek justice if the United States does not support not an investigation by the International Criminal Court. The United States and Israel do not recognize the authority of the ICC, which can bring individuals to justice for war crimes.

The line of questions focused on how the ICC opened an investigation in 2020 into alleged crimes committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban and the United States, as well as an investigation this year into allegations against Hamas and Israeli forces. dating from the Gaza conflict in 2014 and why the Biden administration is opposed to these investigations.

Omar in a follow-up tweet defended his previous remarks.

Citing an open case against Israel, the United States, Hamas and the Taliban in the ICC is not (a) a comparison or a deeply ingrained prejudice, she said shortly after the statement was released. of his colleagues, adding that “the truth cannot be hidden or silenced forever.

Omars’ office did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday, but Omarssenior’s chief communications officer and strategist Jeremy Slevin released a statement.

“As usual, the far right arouses hatred against Representative Omar for a technical question on an ongoing investigation. This has already led to an increase in death threats against her and our staff. And now some of her own Democratic colleagues stir up the same Islamophobic hatred against her, accusing her of “covering up terrorist groups” simply for monitoring a criminal investigation, Slevin added.

He said his role as a member of this committee was to ask questions of the administration and make sure the public understood that our government should not stop anyone from seeking justice. “

Among the House Democrats who stood up for Omar were Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Who, along with Omar, was one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress in 2018.

Tlaibwroteon Twitter that she was fed up with her fellow Republicans and Democrats demonizing Omar.

Their obsession with watching her is sick, she tweeted. She has the courage to speak out against human rights violations, regardless of who is responsible. “

Representative Cori Bush, a Democratic freshman from Missouri, also slammed Democrats for issuing the statement rather than speaking directly to Omar.

I’m not surprised when Republicans attack black women for standing up for human rights, she tweeted. But when its Democrats, it’s particularly hurtful. were your colleagues. Talk to us directly.

The Republicans’ campaign arm, the National Republican Campaign Committee, has previously called for Omar to be stripped of his seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The campaign committee is chaired by Representative Tom Emmer, a Republican from Minnesota.

If Democrats really cared about Ilhan Omar’s anti-American and anti-Semitic rhetoric, they would immediately take steps to remove her from her position on the committee, NRCC spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos