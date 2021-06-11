UK and EU agreement on catches in 2021





The UK now has an annual fishing deal with the EU, giving the fishing industry certainty about the remaining catch limits for 2021.

The catch limit, known as the total catch, was set for 70 fish species and replaces the previous provisional catch limit for 2021.

The contract provides stability to the British fleet, and all gross catches are subject to interim catch limits set earlier this year.

The 2021 annual negotiations in which the UK participates as an independent coastal state outside the common fisheries policy are subject to the signing of a trade and cooperation agreement between the UK and the European Union.

Contract means:

The total value of UK-EU fishing opportunities in the UK in 2021 is approximately 333 million. This is equivalent to about 160,000 tonnes.

As a result of trade and cooperation agreements and these negotiations, the British fleet will have a quota of about 26,000 tonnes more for this stock compared to the quota allocated in 2020. This increase is expected to be worth around 27 million It is estimated.

The two sides also promised a provisional exchange of catches ahead of a long-term exchange system to be established by the Fisheries Expert Committee.

The Fisheries Expert Committee, established under the Trade Cooperation Agreement, will provide a forum for the discussion of fisheries issues between the EU and the UK and will meet for the first time in June.

UK Scottish Government Minister David Duguid said:

Crucially, this agreement and the formation of a fisheries expert committee means that both parties can now move forward by exchanging fishing quotas. This is a particularly important issue for Scotland’s white fish fleet.

Now that the UK is an independent coastal country, I continue to work with my UK Government colleagues, Scottish Government Ministers and most importantly industry representatives to serve the best interests of the Scottish seafood industry.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

As we develop into an independent coastal state, we have consistently worked to represent the interests of our industry and manage our fisheries in a more sustainable way.

This contract gives certainty to our fishery and we now have a stable platform to manage our fishery this year and into the future.

As a responsible coastal nation, the UK is working to increase sustainable fish stock management in British waters.

The agreement with the EU also provides a framework to support conservation and sustainable fisheries through ongoing cooperation on fisheries management through the Fisheries Expert Committee. The agreement also coordinated sea bass management measures to reduce waste disposal levels without affecting sustainability.

A written record of these negotiations is published in accordance with the EU’s internal ratification process.

more information

The UK will have roughly 27 million more quotas from these 70 stocks than it had allotted in 2020. This figure takes into account the UK’s new larger quotas and reductions in total allowable catch under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. For sustainability.

As an independent coastal nation striving to achieve sustainable fisheries, the UK is taking a more rigorous approach to assessing MSY in relation to negotiated outcomes.

As a result of an independent review of the valuation methods, these figures are not comparable to previous years, and a detailed report comparing the valuation methods and the results of this year’s negotiations with the previous year will be released soon.

This MSY review, initiated by Defra, demonstrates the Minister’s commitment to strengthening sustainable fisheries management for the benefit of the marine environment.

March 16 Signed trilateral annual fisheries negotiations between UK, EU and Norway

