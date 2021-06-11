High-ranking general pressured Biden’s remark about climate change threat to the United States





Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers on Thursday that climate change is a serious threat to the United States – a threat the military must heed.

Milley’s comments came a day after President Joe Biden told American troops in England that top military leaders told him about 12 years ago that global warming was the greatest threat America was facing. faced, because of its effects on population movements, the increased scarcity of land capable of growing. food and possible fighting for land.

“When I was in the Tank at the Pentagon, when I was first elected Vice President along with President Obama, the military sat us down to let us know what were the biggest threats America was facing. faced – the greatest physical threats, ”Biden told RAF Mildenhall. “And it’s no joke: you know what the Joint Chiefs told us that the biggest threat America faces is global warming.”

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to discuss the Pentagon’s 2022 fiscal budget proposal, Milley said China is the main military threat facing the United States and that Russia is also a considerable “big competitor”.

Senator Kevin Cramer, RN.D., asked Milley about Biden’s comments about global warming being America’s greatest threat.

Milley responded that climate change has had a significant effect on military operations that must be taken into account.

“Climate change is going to have an impact on natural resources, for example,” he said. “It’s going to impact increased instability in various parts of the world. It’s going to impact migration, and so on.”

Milley also cited the effects of hurricanes – which scientists say were made worse by warming oceans – had on infrastructure in the United States. Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida was devastated by a major hurricane in October 2018.

He said there was no difference of opinion between him and Biden when it came to seeing climate change as a serious threat.

“The president is watching [potential threats] from a much wider angle than me, ”Milley said. “I look at it from a strictly military point of view and, from a strictly military point of view, I place China and Russia up there. This, however, does not conflict with the recognition that climate change, or infrastructure, or education systems – national security has a broad angle. “

The Biden administration’s first budget for the Pentagon, released late last month, called climate change a “national security priority” and called for $ 617 million in new infrastructure investments to help tackle climate change. prepare for and respond to climate change.

During the hearing, Milley also addressed sexual assault and harassment within the ranks, saying “a significant and fundamental change” in the way the military prosecutes such crimes is needed.

He was responding to a question from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y., who asked him to confirm reports that he was prepared to remove the power to prosecute sexual assault and related crimes from the chain of command.

Milley responded that he was “completely open-minded” to significant changes for these offenses, adding that most other senior military officials felt the same.

Gillibrand said she had offered to “draw lots[ing] a clear line to all serious crimes “in the military and removing such prosecutions from the chain of command, which she said would increase transparency and accountability in the system and reduce prejudice.

Gillibrand’s proposals, which she has supported for eight years, would instead give military lawyers the decision whether or not to prosecute serious crimes, such as sexual assault, murder and child pornography.

But Milley said he was not yet willing to make similar changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, or UCMJ, for other crimes, saying more study would be needed first.

“It takes a lot of due diligence before you put all the crimes together and take them out to the commander,” he said.

Milley’s comments Thursday show a continuing thaw in his once staunch opposition to changing the way the military prosecutes sexual assault. Last month, he told The Associated Press he had abandoned his opposition to suggestions – backed by a list of initial proposals from an independent review panel studying sexual assault in the military – to no longer allow commanders decide whether or not to initiate sexual proceedings. case of assault.

He told the PA in May that “I was categorically opposed to this [proposal] for years, ”but the military’s continued failure to stop the sexual assault had prompted him to reconsider his position.

During the hearing, Milley said that sexual assault and other offenses are not just crimes, but threats to the ability of military units to effectively carry out their missions.

Unit cohesion is one of the biggest factors contributing to the effectiveness of the military, he said, and sexual assault, sexual harassment or “any kind of deviation of any kind good. order and discipline “tears this cohesion apart.

Commanders are also personally responsible and accountable for the good order and discipline of their units, Milley said.

“I am absolutely open-minded to suggestions to improve the system, because what we want to do is solve the problem and improve the combat power of the US military,” he said.

During the hearing, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was also ready to make such changes, adding that he was awaiting further recommendations for the Pentagon Independent Review Panel.

Senator Thom Tillis, RN.C., expressed to Austin his concerns that the sweeping changes to the UCMJ backed by Gillibrand would take a lot of time and effort. Austin responded that the Pentagon will need “a lot of time” to properly implement the changes to the UCMJ.

Lawmakers also asked Austin about the military’s efforts to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, which are now more than halfway through.

Austin said the military was already carrying out some missions, such as combat missions or intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance flights, from outside Afghanistan. MQ-9 Reaper drones are among the aircraft that conduct ISR operations in Afghanistan while operating from elsewhere in the region.

But he acknowledged that once all US personnel except a handful of soldiers guarding the US embassy in Kabul are gone, supporting the Afghan security forces “will be very difficult to do.”

Austin said the military’s efforts to station assets in countries neighboring Afghanistan to lead counterterrorism missions on the horizon are still a “work in progress,” although he cannot say when that will be. could be ready.

He declined to comment on a New York Times article that said the military is considering carrying out airstrikes to support Afghan security forces if there is a risk that the Taliban will invade Kabul or other major cities.

“I will not speculate on any potential results or potential future actions,” Austin said. “I will just say that the president has made it clear that our mission in Afghanistan has been accomplished, and we are focused on demoting our personnel and equipment. And going forward, these [counterterrorism] efforts will be focused on those elements that may possibly lead to attacks against our homeland. “

– Stephen Losey can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @StephenLosey.

