The delta strain causes over 90% of new Covid cases in the UK. corona virus





More than 90% of Covid cases in the UK are now going down to the coronavirus delta strain first discovered in India, with the total number of confirmed cases exceeding 42,000, the data reveals.

The delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, has been linked to an increase in Covid cases in the UK over the past few weeks. It is believed to spread more easily than B.1.1.7, the alpha strain first discovered in Kent, and is somewhat more resistant to the Covid vaccine, especially after just one dose. It may also increase your risk of hospitalization.

Now the UK Public Health Agency (PHE) has said that more than 90% of new Covid cases in the UK are related to the delta strain. In fact, according to the most recent data, this figure could reach 96% of new cases in the UK.

The PHE report also found that the number of cases of the virus doubling between 4.5 and 11.5 days, depending on the UK region, increases the risk of home transmission by around 60% compared to the alpha strain. To date, confirmed cases in the UK have increased by 29,892 to 42,323.

The drastic increase in cases is in part the use of new techniques to determine the mutations present in positive Covid samples. Positive samples were sent to the lab for whole-genome sequencing, a process that previously took 5 to 10 days to return results.

However, the new data include results from a more rapid approach that examines the entire genome of a virus, examining only key portions of its genome, rather than examining the entire genome of the virus. This gives results in less than 48 hours, and reports say it is very accurate when choosing a Delta variant.

Using this approach in conjunction with more time-consuming genome sequencing techniques, the team shows that, according to the most recent data, 96% of Covid cases in the UK are associated with delta mutations.

The UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive, Dr Jenny Harries, has urged people eligible for vaccination to come forward to get the jab.

As delta mutation cases rise across the country, vaccination is our best defense, she said. However, he added, vaccination reduces the risk of serious disease but does not eliminate it.

It is backed up by data. According to the report, there were 33,206 Delta cases in the UK between early February and 7 June. There were 19,573 unvaccinated, 1,785 fully vaccinated, and 7,559 jab as vaccinated. The rest is unclear.

A total of 383 Britons were hospitalized with the delta mutation, 223 tested positive for Covid before being admitted to A&E, 42 had two jabs, 86 had one dose, and 251 were unvaccinated.

Of the 42 deaths recorded in the UK within 28 days of testing positive, including the delta strain, 23 were unvaccinated, 12 of the fully vaccinated and 7 receiving a single dose.

The report rings with data from the National Bureau of Statistics’ survey, which is based on swabs collected from randomly selected households showing rising levels of coronavirus infection in the UK.

Recent estimates suggest that around 96,800 people in UK communities have contracted Covid in the week ending June 5, which is about 1 in 560 people, versus 85,600 people, or 1 in 640 the previous week. An increase was also seen in Scotland and Wales, but the trend was unclear in Northern Ireland.

Again, fewer people testing positive means higher uncertainty in the numbers, but the picture varies from region to region.

The proportion of people testing positive in the Northwest, West Midland, London and Southeast increased in the week ending June 5, 2021, but the report added that there are early signs of a decline in rates. People who tested positive in eastern England.

There are also differences by age, with increased levels of infection in young adults under the age of 34 and between the ages of 50 and 69. As with the PHE report, ONS data suggest that the Delta variant is currently dominant in the UK.

Additional data from ONS suggests that people in the UK are less concerned about keeping their distance from each other. According to recent figures, the proportion of adults maintaining social distancing with people outside of their family during June 2-6 fell to 68% from 74% the previous week, and according to last week 50% of adults said they had met People who have not been at home in the last 7 days, have been indoors with parenting or support foam

Additionally, 12% of adults said they were planning to travel abroad before September, and 71% said they would be on vacation. The use of face coverings outside the home has remained high at 96% in recent weeks.

With data showing that delta is far more contagious than alpha, it’s more important than ever to follow unaltered public health advice, Harries said. Get vaccinated, work from home and always remember your hands, your face, your space, and the fresh air. These measures work and save lives.

