UK’s prototype fusion power plant is one step closer to finding a home





A public request for a site to host the UKAEA’s prototype fusion plant was announced in December 2020 and the nomination closed at the end of March 2021.

After an initial assessment of compliance with key entry criteria, the UKAEA has now published a long list of nominated sites.

The shift in convergence from research and development to design and delivery is an important part of the UK’s ambition to become a world leader in sustainable low-carbon energy.

Fifteen sites are in operation to become the future home of Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), a prototype fusion energy plant in the UK.

The sites listed here from north to south across the UK are:

Site Nominee Dounreay Caithness and North Sutherland Regeneration Partnership East Airdrie Fusion Forward (East Airdrie) Consortium Poneil Fusion Forward (Poniel) Consortium Ardeer Fusion Forward (Ardeer) Consortium Chapelcross South of Scotland Enterprise Moorside Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership, in partnership with Copeland Borough Council Bay Fusion (Heysham) Bay Fusion (a collaboration between industry, Lancashire City Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University) Goole East Riding of Yorkshire Council West Burton Nottinghamshire County Council Ratcliffe on Soar Nottinghamshire County Council Milford Haven Pembrokeshire County Council Severn Edge (Oldbury / Berkeley) ) Western Gateway Aberthaw Vale of Glamorgan Council Bridgwater Bay South West Heart of Regional Corporate Partnership Bradwell Belport Ltd

Acceptance of these sites into the evaluation process does not imply that site development is possible simply because they are not preferred or desired sites, or in all cases procedural entry criteria have been met and evaluation has begun. Inclusion does not consider adjacent tasks or proposals.

Many sites have adjacent tasks, so if you develop STEPs in those locations you will get interdependencies. As the evaluation continues, we will try to understand the dependencies and their implications. Opinions on the potential suitability of the site will not be formalized until the finalists phase, which will take place in the fall.

STEP’s successful site will become a global hub for fusion energy and related industries, creating thousands of highly skilled jobs during the construction and operation of power plants while attracting investments to develop new UK Centers of Science and Technology Excellence.

Fusion has the potential to provide a rich source of low-carbon energy by mimicking the processes that power the sun and stars. This exciting new technology will play an important role alongside existing renewable technologies such as wind and solar.

STEP will be the UK’s prototype fusion plant and plans to pave the way for commercial fusion power generation. UKAEA aims for first operations in the early 2040s, with the initial goal being to produce concept designs by 2024.

The next step in the process is a thorough technical assessment to assess the comparative suitability of the site. Upon completion of all evaluation processes, the Secretary of State will make the final decision on-site. It is expected around the end of 2022.

STEP Program Director Paul Methven said:

STEP is to transform it into a real prototype power plant, paving the way for this fantastic new energy source, based on the amazing science done over decades of fusion.

Choosing a site is very important for your transition to delivery and we are delighted to have received several high-quality nominations. We are looking forward to getting to know the names community as we progress through the assessment process next year.

Whenever STEP is finally built, it will bring significant benefits to the region, including employment, skills development and development of advanced technology, low-carbon supply chains.

